July 4th is almost here, and that means tens of thousands of runners will be racing in the 56th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. For all those not taking part in the “world’s largest 10k,” that means road closures.
From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.
Here’s what you need to know about road closures on race day, courtesy of Atlanta Track Club.
Starting area closures
Already, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway has been closed for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo.
Next, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the closure will extend to Piedmont Road for the Peachtree Junior, reopening around 10:30.
Finally, at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Atlanta Police Department will begin closing additional streets to secure the race’s start area. To accomplish this, they’ll be closing the following streets in Buckhead:
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Wieuca Road from Phipps Boulevard to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road
Runners will start the race in waves, beginning at 6:50 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started, and APD will reopen the area to normal traffic by about 10 a.m.
Along the race route
Once the start area is secured (around 5 a.m.), APD will begin closing all traffic that crosses the race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown. Normal traffic should resume around 11 a.m.
Crossing the finish line
The stretch of 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive (the area in front of Midtown High School) closed Monday so Atlanta Track Club could start setting up for post-race activities.
On race day, the following roads in Midtown will also be closed:
- 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Eighth Street from Monroe to Peachtree, 7 a.m. to noon.
- Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree, 6 a.m. to noon.
