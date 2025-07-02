Starting area closures

Already, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway has been closed for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo.

Next, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the closure will extend to Piedmont Road for the Peachtree Junior, reopening around 10:30.

Finally, at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Atlanta Police Department will begin closing additional streets to secure the race’s start area. To accomplish this, they’ll be closing the following streets in Buckhead:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Wieuca Road from Phipps Boulevard to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Runners will start the race in waves, beginning at 6:50 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started, and APD will reopen the area to normal traffic by about 10 a.m.

Along the race route

Once the start area is secured (around 5 a.m.), APD will begin closing all traffic that crosses the race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown. Normal traffic should resume around 11 a.m.

Crossing the finish line

The stretch of 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive (the area in front of Midtown High School) closed Monday so Atlanta Track Club could start setting up for post-race activities.

On race day, the following roads in Midtown will also be closed: