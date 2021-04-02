Korean rice hot dogs coming to Doraville and other dining news from the week

Korean rice hot dog eatery Oh-K Dog is slated to open its first Georgia location at 6035 Peachtree Road in the Peachtree Pavilion Shopping Center, What Now Atlanta reports. The chain, which also has locations in Texas, Arkansas and New York, offers a variety of hot dogs on a stick fried with ingredients like cheddar cheese, squid ink and potatoes and topped with a choice of condiment including cheese mustard and gochu hot sauce. There are also several egg toasts on the menu. A second Oh-K Dog is set to open in Johns Creek.
Midtown Italian restaurant Pasta da Pulcinella will move from its current space at 1123 Peachtree Walk NE to a 1930s bungalow just a couple of blocks away at 1100 West Peachtree St. NW, Urbanize Atlanta reports.
Sweet Auburn Bottle Shop is set to open at 312 Auburn Ave. NE later this year, What Now Atlanta reports. The shop, from Omer Gungoren, who also owns Anatolia Cafe and Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, will sell craft beers and international sodas in addition to other provisions.
Athens healthy comfort food restaurant Maepole, which offers guests dishes with a choice of base, two sides, a protein and sauces, will soft-open next week for takeout and patio seating at 72 Georgia Ave. SE in Summerhill, Atlanta Magazine reports. Dine-in service will be offered later.
East Point cupcake shop Kupcakerie is slated to open a second location at 709 Memorial Drive SE in Grant Park, What Now Atlanta reports.
