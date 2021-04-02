Korean rice hot dogs coming to Doraville and other dining news from the week

Midtown Italian restaurant Pasta da Pulcinella will move from its current space at 1123 Peachtree Walk NE to a 1930s bungalow just a couple of blocks away at 1100 West Peachtree St. NW, Urbanize Atlanta reports.

Sweet Auburn Bottle Shop is set to open at 312 Auburn Ave. NE later this year, What Now Atlanta reports. The shop, from Omer Gungoren, who also owns Anatolia Cafe and Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, will sell craft beers and international sodas in addition to other provisions.