All-day breakfast, Greek food coming to Midtown

Peachtree Corners restaurant Taste of Greece is bringing its menu of Greek staples and all-day breakfast to the heart of Midtown.
The restaurant, which opened its Gwinnett County location in 2018, will take over the space at 715 Peachtree St. NE previously occupied by burger spot Bareburger. Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, Inc. represented the seller in the transaction.
A representative for Taste of Greece said the restaurant will open within the next few months, after work is completed on the space’s kitchen.
The menu for the Midtown location will be nearly the same as the Peachtree Corners restaurant, with the potential for a few new dishes. Menu items include gyros and souvlaki, moussaka (including a vegetarian option) and a selection of salmon and burgers (a Greek Burger is topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce).
All-day breakfast offerings include a variety of skillets, omelets, pancakes and French toast.
Once open, Taste of Greece will offer takeout, delivery and dine-in service. At full capacity, the restaurant will be able to seat around 80 guests inside and 40 guests on its outdoor patio.
Taste of Greece’s opening hours will be 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author