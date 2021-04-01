All-day breakfast, Greek food coming to Midtown

The restaurant, which opened its Gwinnett County location in 2018, will take over the space at 715 Peachtree St. NE previously occupied by burger spot Bareburger. Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, Inc. represented the seller in the transaction.

A representative for Taste of Greece said the restaurant will open within the next few months, after work is completed on the space’s kitchen.