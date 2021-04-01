Le Petit Marche closes after more than a decade in Kirkwood

Our 13-year journey has come to a close. What we were able to create was truly magical - a one-of-a-kind commual establishment powered by love of family and community. Owner Marchet Sparks is pursuing other new and exciting goals. What a gratifying honor it has been being of service all these years! You’ve weathered with us through a crippling recession and sustained us during this awful pandemic for which we can only be immensely thankful and appreciative.

Sparks opened Le Petit Marche at 1963 Hosea Williams Drive in 2008 as a market and deli, and later moved to a location across the street to focus on dine-in service.

Sparks was not immediately available for comment.

