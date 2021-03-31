X

Papi’s bringing Cuban specialties to Krog Street Market this spring

The pollo vaca frita at Papi’s Cuban Grill features shredded chicken, peppers, yellow rice, black beans, salad and plantains. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Cuban restaurant Papi’s is bringing its ropa vieja and Cuban sandwiches, as well as some new dishes, to its forthcoming location at Inman Park food hall Krog Street Market.

The restaurant is set to open this spring at Krog Street Market, Eater Atlanta first reported and Rey Regalado, who owns Papi’s with his wife Teresa, confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Papi’s has five other metro Atlanta locations including Stockbridge, Midtown, Lawrenceville, Kennesaw and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A location at Emory Point that closed at the beginning of the pandemic will not reopen.

Chef Teresa Regalado and husband Rey Regalado are the owners of Papi’s Cuban Grill.

The restaurant will feature many favorites from the menus of other Papi’s locations, along with some dishes specific to Krog Street Market including tostones sliders, Cuban nachos and an Impossible plant-based chicken sandwich.

Papi’s, which will take over a space once slated for Tampa-based Cuban restaurant Hemingway’s, will be situated next to Todd Richards’ newly-opened Soul: Food & Culture.

Regalado, who opened the first Papi’s 18 years ago in a 530 square-foot space at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Myrtle Street in Midtown, said he sees returning to his roots with small footprints for future Papi’s locations.

“With the pandemic, everything changed,” he said, adding that Papi’s will likely focus on takeout and delivery at its new restaurants.

In addition to Soul: Food & Culture, Papi’s will join other food and beverage concepts at Krog Street Market including Yalla, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Superica and Varuni Napoli.

