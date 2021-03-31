Papi’s bringing Cuban specialties to Krog Street Market this spring

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Papi’s, which will take over a space once slated for Tampa-based Cuban restaurant Hemingway’s, will be situated next to Todd Richards’ newly-opened Soul: Food & Culture.

Regalado, who opened the first Papi’s 18 years ago in a 530 square-foot space at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Myrtle Street in Midtown, said he sees returning to his roots with small footprints for future Papi’s locations.

“With the pandemic, everything changed,” he said, adding that Papi’s will likely focus on takeout and delivery at its new restaurants.

In addition to Soul: Food & Culture, Papi’s will join other food and beverage concepts at Krog Street Market including Yalla, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Superica and Varuni Napoli.

