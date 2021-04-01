Store to serve up smoothie bowls in Peachtree Corners

Ransom joined the company as an employee at age 17, later receiving promotions until he was overseeing managers at multiple New Jersey locations. His Peachtree Corners store will be the first of his own and make him the youngest franchisee in the company.

“When I first started working for Playa Bowls, it was a second job for me,” Ransom said. " I was hired at an employee level and thought it’d be a cool job to have and make some extra cash. But I fell in love with the brand and was quickly promoted.”

The store will offer a variety of bowls with bases made from fresh fruit and other foods, including acai berry, pitaya, chia seeds, coconut, kale and bananas. Customers can top their bowls with fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries and nut butters. The store also offers oatmeal bowls, fresh juices and smoothies.

Playa Foods will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. It will offer limited indoor and outdoor seating, takeout and delivery through third-party apps. It’s located in front of the city’s Town Green, giving customers easy access to an outdoor area to enjoy their food, Ransom said.