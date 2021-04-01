One Eared Stag closes after a decade in Inman Park

Phalen said he and Bailey might partner on a new restaurant in the future. He previously owned Mary Hoopa’s House of Fried Chicken and Oysters in East Lake, which closed in 2019 after about a year.

One Eared Stag received much critical praise since its 2011 opening. Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler awarded the restaurant three stars in a 2011 review, writing that it was “often a terrific place to eat and a true destination.”

The restaurant’s Meat Stick, a grass-fed double smoky cheeseburger with bits of bacon ground into the meat, often made lists of Atlanta’s best burgers.

A representative for One Eared Stag was not immediately available for comment.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.