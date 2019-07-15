Linton Hopkins to close Restaurant Eugene, move Holeman & Finch

Restaurant Eugene’s Chef Linton Hopkins and son Linton Hopkins Jr. in the kitchen. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

“We’re still going to use these amazing top-shelf ingredients,” he said, yet the goal is to “make it good cooking for everyday.”

The beverage program will feature an accessible wine list, local beers and seasonal cocktails.

The restaurant will be open for dinner nightly, and will most likely serve weekend brunch.

“There will be people who are sad about what we are doing, but hopefully, they will really enjoy what we do next,” Hopkins said.

In addition to the Restaurant Eugene switch, Hopkins is moving his perennial favorite Holeman & Finch to Colony Square next year. The restaurant, which serves a meat-heavy menu including a popular cheeseburger, is currently located next door to Restaurant Eugene.

The Colony Square location will almost double the restaurant’s current footprint. The space will feature a patio, and the expanded size will allow Holeman & Finch to serve lunch as well as dinner, coffee, pastries and even weekend brunch.

Holeman & Finch will continue to operate in its current location until late spring 2020. Hopkins anticipates relaunching it in its Colony Square home next May or June.

Hopkins will turn the current Holeman & Finch space into a concept that is still to be determined, although Hopkins confirmed it won’t be a replication of his burger or chicken concepts. He also owns an H&F Burger locations at Ponce City Market and inside SunTrust Park, as well as Hop’s Chicken at Ponce City Market.

Hopkins said he wants Holeman & Finch to be a family-friendly place that serves the neighborhood and that lends itself to delivery.

Helping with that project will be Hopkins' son, Linton, currently enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City. "He's worked every in the restaurants," Hopkins said. "We're going to rely on his strength to be able to pull this off."

