Midtown’s Colony Square, amid $400M redevelopment, opening new public plaza

At over 8,200 square feet, the new greenspace was inspired by the Plaza de Santa Ana in Madrid. It can fit around 300 people with coronavirus safety precautions in place, and eventually up to 1,000 people when people no longer need to social distance.

Midtown's Colony Square at the corner of Peachtree Street and 14th Street opens newly renovated space to the public that is open air with green space and additional loft office space. North American Properties celebrated the opening on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020 with Mark Toro, the chairman of the board in Altanta, offering a Tequila Blessing, a tradition for the team that has been working on the project since 2015. The first public event in the new space is a dueling piano performance at the venue's weekly Groovin' on The Square at 6 pm on Friday, Oct 9, 2020.

Thursday evening, Colony Square will host a fundraiser for local nonprofit City of Refuge, which provides housing, job training and youth development resources to Atlantans in disadvantaged communities. Thursday’s event, called “The Gathering,” will be a socially distanced celebration with musical performances.

The following day, on Friday, the Plaza opens to the public. It will play host to weekly yoga, live music and comedy shows throughout October.

“Colony Square has been a labor of love because Midtown is sorely in need of that place, of that gathering space,” Toro said.

This map shows the design of the "reimagined" Colony Square. Credit: North American Properties Credit: North American Properties

North American Properties purchased the property at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets, located less than half a mile from Piedmont Park, about five years ago. Work began in 2017 and has been completed in phases; the project includes demolishing the former mall, adding two office buildings and creating new pedestrian paths. On the side of the complex facing 14th Street, developers opened an outdoor space with public seating called “The Grove."