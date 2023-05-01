Message in a Bottle to open in Dunwoody this fall with a raw bar and beach vibes

Message in a Bottle will debut this fall at 5515 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, the third Village Dunwoody eatery from DASH Hospitality Concepts.

Co-owner David Abes is “modeling Message in a Bottle after his favorite beach haunts,” according to a press release. The restaurant, designed by John Boggs of Phase 5 Creative, will feature a 100-seat dining room with a raw bar, screened-in porch and private dining room. Like the other Village Dunwoody concepts, Message in a Bottle will open onto a courtyard with a large outdoor screen and a stage.