Message in a Bottle to open in Dunwoody this fall with a raw bar and beach vibes

A new restaurant with a beach theme and a seafood-focused menu is set to open as part of the Village Dunwoody development later this year.
Message in a Bottle will debut this fall at 5515 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, the third Village Dunwoody eatery from DASH Hospitality Concepts.
Co-owner David Abes is “modeling Message in a Bottle after his favorite beach haunts,” according to a press release. The restaurant, designed by John Boggs of Phase 5 Creative, will feature a 100-seat dining room with a raw bar, screened-in porch and private dining room. Like the other Village Dunwoody concepts, Message in a Bottle will open onto a courtyard with a large outdoor screen and a stage.
Message in a Bottle will be open for dinner and brunch Tuesday-Sunday.
Village Dunwoody is already home to Bar{n} booze {n} bites, Morty’s Meat & Supply and the Funwoody Food Truck. Chef Nick Leahy, who also owns Nick’s Westside and Spring Bar on Atlanta’s Westside, serves as the culinary director for DASH Hospitality. Leahy and Abes also partnered on the short-lived The Usual in Brookwood Hills.
Abes, who started working on revitalizing Village Dunwoody into a dining and recreation destination in 2019, has worked in the metro Atlanta restaurant industry for more than 30 years, including stints with Here to Serve restaurant group, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group and LDV Hospitality.
A representative for DASH Hospitality did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on Message in a Bottle.
Credit: GoFundMe