Juniper Cafe to relocate, clearing way for new West Midtown restaurant

A news release said, “The team plans to reconceptualize the restaurant’s existing space.” Details on the new concept and Juniper Cafe’s relocation will be announced at a later date.

The same team also has plans to open Humble Pie, a family-friendly restaurant at the Interlock mixed-use property at 1115 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown.

Juniper Cafe, which is named after Hsu’s niece and a nod to the street in Midtown, specializes in Vietnamese specialties, breakfast items and baked goods. It was among three Georgia restaurants included on Bon Appetit’s list of the top 50 best new restaurants of 2022.

Credit: Eric Sun Credit: Eric Sun

While the restaurant will be closed to diners beginning Jan. 1, it will continue its wholesale program with sweets and breakfast items sold to places around Atlanta including East Pole Coffee Co., Fresh Harvest and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.