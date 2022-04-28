REVIEW: Gigi’s combines Italian nostalgia with powerhouse cooking

In their crisp white shirts and red Gigi’s caps, these young alumni of Kimball House and Bacchanalia perform an elegant pas de deux in a tight space. Their culinary choreography is focused, their food a delicate balance of the lyrical and the lusty. Never does it feel forced.

Brooks, 30, and Armando, 28, are Atlanta natives who were almost genetically pre-disposed to work in food. From his father’s small farm in Fairburn, Brooks gleaned that good soil can produce magnificent mustard greens, corn and Jimmy Nardello peppers. And, from his summers working on Block Island, Rhode Island, he learned the basics of Italian-American cuisine and pizza-making. (The name Gigi’s is a tribute to Brooks’ interlude between kitchen jobs. While hawking his dad’s vegetables to Atlanta restaurants, he became known as the “Green Guy.”)

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption A signature dish at Gigi’s is the fried polenta, crowned with sturgeon caviar, trout roe, creme fraiche, dill and chive. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption A signature dish at Gigi’s is the fried polenta, crowned with sturgeon caviar, trout roe, creme fraiche, dill and chive. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Armando, for his part, practically grew up at Wells Cargo, his family’s restaurant in Stone Mountain. So, early on, he discerned the pleasure of honest food, simply prepared, and absorbed a philosophy of creating meals from the ingredients at hand.

Such personal influences — as well as working for Little Bear’s Jarrett Stieber (Armando), Redbird’s Zeb Stevenson (Brooks) and Kimball House’s Bryan Wolfe and Myles Macquarrie (both) — helped mold the partners into the highly polished technicians they are today.

Caption One of Gigi’s signature starters is beef carpaccio with salsa verde, manchego, rice crackers, and arugula. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption One of Gigi’s signature starters is beef carpaccio with salsa verde, manchego, rice crackers, and arugula. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

For a drink, I suggest a Dirty Gigi (a remarkably nuanced gin martini with house-brined olives and lemon), although the Negroni and the Little Italy are spot on, as you might expect from Kimball veterans.

The menu changes often, but there are some constants: There’s always a leafy green salad (right now, a pristine little gem Caesar with miso dressing, crispy garlic and fricoed Parmesan); a dazzling beef carpaccio (with salsa verde, manchego, rice cracker and arugula); and a fried polenta cake (loaded with creme fraiche, jewel-like trout roe and sturgeon caviar, wisps of dill and snipped chives). The polenta is a prime example of how this collaborative duo excels at marrying the earthy and the luxurious. It’s a stunner.

Caption Recently, Gigi’s served this special of carbonara with duck confit. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption Recently, Gigi’s served this special of carbonara with duck confit. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

On the lighter side, a plate of beets with candied pecans, Sweet Grass Dairy asher blue, torn sorrel and nasturtiums elevates a familiar flavor profile into something luminous and unforgettable.

On my first visit, my guests so loved their pasta primavera (a vehicle for house-made cavatelli and seasonal vegetables) and chicken Francese that I never snagged a bite of either, so I drowned my sorrow in a heady carbonara with duck confit — poor me.

Caption Three nights a week, Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant transforms Candler Park’s Gato into a classic Italian-American diner. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption Three nights a week, Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant transforms Candler Park’s Gato into a classic Italian-American diner. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

And I kept going back — for the fish Milanese, a perfect fried hunk of mahi-mahi with aioli, capers and lemon; for the scampi in a garlic-butter sauce with cubes of focaccia (I wanted to turn the dish up and drink the remaining liquid at the end); and for the chicken Marsala, which, rather than gravy-soaked escalopes of breast, featured a nicely grilled leg quarter in a puddle of rich wine sauce, with oyster mushrooms and spring onion. Granny might not recognize her continental go-to, but she’d no doubt sop it up.

Gigi’s, it seems, is not interested in blowing your mind with flashy shenanigans. There’s plenty of that around, in rooms far spiffier than shop-worn Gato. Maybe that’s why the experience feels so fresh. We step back in time to marvel at something we thought we had lost.

Caption Gigi’s bay-leaf gelato with brown sugar and peanut brittle was superb. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption Gigi’s bay-leaf gelato with brown sugar and peanut brittle was superb. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

GIGI’S ITALIAN KITCHEN & RESTAURANT

Food: Italian-American, with modern flair

Service: superb

Best dishes: little gem Caesar, carpaccio, beet salad, caviar and polenta, scampi, fish Milanese, carbonara with duck confit, bay-leaf gelato

Vegetarian selections: Caesar, beet salad, pasta primavera, desserts; other options available upon request

Alcohol: yes; very concise list of classic cocktails, wine, amari and a single beer, Peroni; the Dirty Gigi (gin martini) is excellent

Price range: $$$

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays

Children: yes

Parking: free on the street and in lot behind building

MARTA station: Edgewood-Candler Park

Reservations: no

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: low to moderate

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 1660 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-371-0889

Website: instagram.com/gigisitaliankitchen

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.