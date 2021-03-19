X

Cubanos ATL opening two new locations and more dining news from the week

Cubanos ATL focuses mainly on Cuban sandwiches. Shown here are El Miami (classic); El Tampa (with salami) and El Pollo (made with jerk-spice-rubbed deli chicken); they are $11.99 each. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Cubanos ATL focuses mainly on Cuban sandwiches. Shown here are El Miami (classic); El Tampa (with salami) and El Pollo (made with jerk-spice-rubbed deli chicken); they are $11.99 each. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cubanos ATL, which has been serving Cuban food and coffee out of a tiny house in Sandy Springs since last year, is expanding in the next few months with two new metro Atlanta locations.

The eatery will open a stall inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at the Works mixed-use development in West Midtown, as well as a second tiny house location at 964 Alpharetta St. in Roswell, Eater Atlanta first reported and owner Ozzy Llanes confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreRecipes: Beyond the Cuban sandwich

Both locations’ concise menus will reflect that of the original Cubanos ATL, with Cuban breakfast, a handful of sandwich options, a couple of desserts and several coffee drinks.

Another Cubanos ATL is about to open in Cumming, and Llanes said that while a planned Milton location has been scrapped, he’s still scoping out possible sites in Alpharetta.

Juice Champs juice bar is slated to open later this year at 3895 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports.

PERC Coffee will open in the former Cacao space at 1046 North Highland Ave. NE in Virginia-Highland; and Twisted Kitchen will open a location in Smyrna and Senor Patron will open in Alpharetta Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Slush Atlanta, a restaurant that will also serve a variety of cocktails and frozen drinks, will open this spring at 327 Edgewood Ave. SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS

Bocado closing in West Midtown with plans to relocate

Willow Bar, St. Julep opening next week at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Spice & Sky restaurant, rooftop bar to open in Chamblee this summer

Tabla opens second location in Buckhead

ASW Distillery opening in the Battery Atlanta this month

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.