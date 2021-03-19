Cubanos ATL opening two new locations and more dining news from the week

Cubanos ATL, which has been serving Cuban food and coffee out of a tiny house in Sandy Springs since last year, is expanding in the next few months with two new metro Atlanta locations.
The eatery will open a stall inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at the Works mixed-use development in West Midtown, as well as a second tiny house location at 964 Alpharetta St. in Roswell, Eater Atlanta first reported and owner Ozzy Llanes confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Both locations’ concise menus will reflect that of the original Cubanos ATL, with Cuban breakfast, a handful of sandwich options, a couple of desserts and several coffee drinks.
Another Cubanos ATL is about to open in Cumming, and Llanes said that while a planned Milton location has been scrapped, he’s still scoping out possible sites in Alpharetta.
Juice Champs juice bar is slated to open later this year at 3895 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports.
PERC Coffee will open in the former Cacao space at 1046 North Highland Ave. NE in Virginia-Highland; and Twisted Kitchen will open a location in Smyrna and Senor Patron will open in Alpharetta Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Slush Atlanta, a restaurant that will also serve a variety of cocktails and frozen drinks, will open this spring at 327 Edgewood Ave. SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
