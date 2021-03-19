Cubanos ATL opening two new locations and more dining news from the week

The eatery will open a stall inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at the Works mixed-use development in West Midtown, as well as a second tiny house location at 964 Alpharetta St. in Roswell, Eater Atlanta first reported and owner Ozzy Llanes confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Both locations’ concise menus will reflect that of the original Cubanos ATL, with Cuban breakfast, a handful of sandwich options, a couple of desserts and several coffee drinks.