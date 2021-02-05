Doughnut Dollies to open in Virginia-Highland and more dining news from the week

The Hall began a search for its first tenant in November 2020 with a nationwide open call for submissions. Applicants submitted a signature dish, a short bio and information on their culinary philosophy. Three semi-finalists were selected and their signature dishes were featured on the Hall’s website for a fan vote.

Set to open this summer at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way, the Hall at Ashford will be home to nine restaurant stalls offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails from The Hall’s bar.

Guests will have the option of ordering food from the stalls or having a more traditional dine-in experience.

Owner Jamal Wilson is slated to open similar concepts in Orlando, Tampa and Nashville in the coming months, in addition to the Hall at the Grove in Snellville in Fall 2022.

Marietta spot Rotana Restaurant and Hookah Lounge will open a second location at 4200 Wade Greed Road in Kennesaw next month, What Now Atlanta reports.

Dontrell Ham has been named executive chef of Fifth Group Restaurants’ South City Kitchen Vinings. The South Carolina native, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, worked as a hotel and resort banquet manager before working as a bar manager, general manager, sous chef and executive chef at several restaurants. He joined before Fifth Group in 2018, most recently serving as sous chef for South City Kitchen Buckhead.

A new concept called Painted Park is slated to replace Brasserie at Parish at 240 North Highland Ave., Eater Atlanta reports. Owned by Justin Amick, the son of Concentrics Restaurants founder Bob Amick, and William Stallworth, Painted Park will join other Painted Hospitality concepts Painted Pin and Painted Duck. Parish, which was a Concentrics restaurant, closed last month after 13 years.

Italian restaurant A Mano, which opened at 587 Ralph McGill Blvd. off the Eastside Beltline in 2017, is set to open a second location at 1136 Sylvan Road later this year, What Now Atlanta reports.

Restaurateur Asa Fain is renovating the building at 302 Auburn Ave. NE, with plans to turn it into a restaurant later this year, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The building was previously home to Auburn Ave. Rib Shack and Thelma’s Kitchen and Rib Shack, which closed in 2014.

Red Snapper Restaurant is closed at 2100 Cheshire Bridge Road, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which had been open since 1987, served a menu of seafood dishes. Owner Randy Mercer blamed the closure on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More dining news

New restaurants to serve birria in Austell, Roswell and Lawrenceville

Good Karma Coffee House closing this month in Avondale Estates

Fat Tuesday now open at Battery Atlanta for frozen cocktails

Peach Cobbler Cafe open for soul food, six different kinds of cobbler in Buckhead

The Woodall opening next week in West Midtown

Drumz N’ Flatz opening in Stone Mountain this week

Highland BIstro now open in Old Fourth Ward

Todd Richards opens Soul: Food & Culture, plans to bring Kuro to the Eastside Beltline

Burgers, banh mi and bowls coming to Politan Row food hall at Colony Square

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.