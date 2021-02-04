Gluten-free cafe Good Karma Coffee House closing in Avondale Estates

Many items are also vegan, vegetarian or dairy and egg-free. The certified-gluten free bakery features a variety of baked goods.

The coffee shop also serves as a retail arm of owner Sharonda Frazier’s Weat Free Breakfast Foods.

Good Karma is the latest food and beverage concept casualty in metro Atlanta due, in part, to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other recent closures include Brasserie at Parish, FROGS Cantina in Midtown, and Foundation Social Eatery in Roswell.

A representative for Good Karma did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.