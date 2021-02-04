X

Gluten-free cafe Good Karma Coffee House closing in Avondale Estates

Hummingbird muffins from Good Karma Coffee House in Avondale Estates. / AJC file photo
Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Avondale Estates coffee shop Good Karma Coffee House will close at the end of the month.

The coffee shop announced the closure in a post on its Instagram account:

“Unfortunately...rent on our property has recently raised and the pandemic shifted our business operations,” the post reads in part.

Open since 2012 at 31 N. Avondale Plaza, Good Karma is “a bakery first that loves to serve delicious breakfast and lunch and happens to serve the best coffee we have ever tasted,” according to its website. In addition to coffee and coffee drinks, the eatery offers all-gluten free kids options; breakfast items including omelets, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches; and lunch sandwiches and soups.

Many items are also vegan, vegetarian or dairy and egg-free. The certified-gluten free bakery features a variety of baked goods.

The coffee shop also serves as a retail arm of owner Sharonda Frazier’s Weat Free Breakfast Foods.

Good Karma is the latest food and beverage concept casualty in metro Atlanta due, in part, to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other recent closures include Brasserie at Parish, FROGS Cantina in Midtown, and Foundation Social Eatery in Roswell.

A representative for Good Karma did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

