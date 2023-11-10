Cupcakin’ opening next month at Colony Square and more Atlanta food and drink news

The bakeshop comes from Lila Owens, who started a home-based cupcake catering business in 2007, and opened the first Cupcakin’ in Berkeley, California in 2014. She added two more California locations, before deciding to expand to Atlanta.

The menu will include classic and seasonal flavors, with options like red velvet and vanilla salted caramel, along with seasonal weekly flavors like chocolate toffee offered Sundays and Thursdays and caramel mocha sold on Mondays and Fridays. Gluten-free and vegan cupcakes will be available with 72 hours advance notice.

Cupcakin’ will join several other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square, located at 14th and Peachtree streets, including the Politan Row food hall, Sukoshi, 5 Church and Holeman & Finch.

*****

“Eatertainment” concept Tin Pin Game Bar is set to open early next year next to Tin Lizzy’s East Cobb location in Avenue East Cobb at 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta.

Tin Pin will feature popular pinball and arcade games, along with food and drinks from Tin Lizzy’s including soft tacos, bowls, and quesadillas and a full bar featuring margaritas.

A gaming highlight will be a collection of LCD Stern pinball games including the Mandalorian, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Deadpool, and Guardians of the Galaxy. The roster will also include Stern’s brand-new Venom game, released in September 2023. The spot will also feature several classic arcade games like Ms. Pac Man and Donkey Kong.

Both Tin Lizzy’s and Tin Pin are part of Southern Proper restaurant group, which also owns The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, Gypsy Kitchen, The Southern Gentleman, Chido + Padre’s, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails and Ocean & Acre.

*****

Atlanta-based pizza chain Mellow Mushroom, is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year with several changes, including a new logo, website, signage and menus. In addition, a prototype Mellow Mushroom will open next year in Grant Park that will reflect the restaurant’s new look and counter service ordering.

*****

Decatur restaurant Tortuga y Chango is discontinuing dinner service later this month, Eater Atlanta reports. Owners Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves said they’ll focus on hosting parties, agave tastings, and other events at the Decatur restaurant space, which opened in September 2022.. Raines and Eaves also co-own El Tesoro, which has locations in Edgewood and West End.

