Japanese restaurant, private omakase bar sign on at Midtown’s Spring Quarter development

Set to open in November 2024, Sozou, which will be located on the ground floor of Spring Quarter’s 1020 Spring office tower, will “push the boundaries of contemporary Japanese cuisine,” according to a new release. The restaurant will feature a main kitchen, robata grill and sushi counter, along with desserts from Ito’s wife Lisa, who has served as a pastry chef at Umi and MF Sushi, among other Atlanta restaurants. Co-founder Ozan Bayar will serve as Sozuo’s managing director.

Designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu from Studio Glitt in Tokyo, the space “will infuse natural stones and earthy elements.” The name Sozou “encapsulates imagination and creativity,” according to the release.

In addition, Ito will open private omakase bar, Omakase by Ito, on the building’s 8th-floor rooftop.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the three-tower Spring Quarter from developer Portman will encompass nearly an entire block of Midtown. The site, the highest point in the neighborhood, will be designed around the historic HM Patterson Home and Gardens, a chapel that once held funerals for Atlanta notables and will be turned into retail space.

Once completed in mid-2024, Spring Quarter will feature Sora, a 370-unit residential tower, 525,000 square feet of office space, and retail and restaurants. At least one more restaurant will be announced in the coming months.

In addition to Spring Quarter, Portman also owns Junction Krog District off the Eastside Beltline, which recently announced Yuji and Yeppa & Co. as forthcoming restaurant tenants.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.