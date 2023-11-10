Japanese restaurant, private omakase bar sign on at Midtown’s Spring Quarter development

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Restaurant News
By
33 minutes ago

Two new Japanese eateries from former Umi executive chef Fuyuhiko Ito are set to open next year in Midtown’s Spring Quarter development.

Set to open in November 2024, Sozou, which will be located on the ground floor of Spring Quarter’s 1020 Spring office tower, will “push the boundaries of contemporary Japanese cuisine,” according to a new release. The restaurant will feature a main kitchen, robata grill and sushi counter, along with desserts from Ito’s wife Lisa, who has served as a pastry chef at Umi and MF Sushi, among other Atlanta restaurants. Co-founder Ozan Bayar will serve as Sozuo’s managing director.

Designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu from Studio Glitt in Tokyo, the space “will infuse natural stones and earthy elements.” The name Sozou “encapsulates imagination and creativity,” according to the release.

In addition, Ito will open private omakase bar, Omakase by Ito, on the building’s 8th-floor rooftop.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the three-tower Spring Quarter from developer Portman will encompass nearly an entire block of Midtown. The site, the highest point in the neighborhood, will be designed around the historic HM Patterson Home and Gardens, a chapel that once held funerals for Atlanta notables and will be turned into retail space.

Once completed in mid-2024, Spring Quarter will feature Sora, a 370-unit residential tower, 525,000 square feet of office space, and retail and restaurants. At least one more restaurant will be announced in the coming months.

In addition to Spring Quarter, Portman also owns Junction Krog District off the Eastside Beltline, which recently announced Yuji and Yeppa & Co. as forthcoming restaurant tenants.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
48m ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
6h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
5h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Little Sparrow

Review: At Little Sparrow, Ford Fry goes big with frites and fats
19h ago
Take a peek at Bar Blanc, set to open next week above Little Sparrow in west Midtown
Beer Town: Go beyond beer at Wild Heaven with Georgia cider and wine
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
3h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
Georgia Democrats are divided in opinions over Israel. AJC poll shows
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top