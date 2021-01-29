X

Corner Grille opening second location and more dining news from the week

Grilled Norwegian salmon salad with blood orange dressing from the menu of Corner Grille. / Corner Grille Facebook page
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

College Park restaurant Corner Grille is slated to open a second location metro Atlanta location this year.

The eatery, which has been located at 3823 Main St. in 2011, will open at 2341 Marietta Blvd. NW in a space previously occupied by Westside Pizzeria, What Now Atlanta reports.

Specializing in American and Southern comfort food, Corner Grille has also applied for a liquor license for the new location.

Tiny Lou’s, the restaurant located inside Hotel Clermont, has named Jon Novak as its executive chef and Charmain Ware as its executive pastry chef. Nowak, who has been in the hospitality industry for 14 years, has worked at several high-profile Bay Area restaurants. Ware, who has been in the industry for a decade, attended the 180 Kitchen Culinary Program at the City of Refuge in Atlanta under Le Cordon Bleu instructors. and has since worked for Cirque Du Soleil as a prep and pastry chef, the Brasserie Cafe at Parish as garmache and pastry chef, and for the last five years at the Porsche Experience Center as a pastry chef. Novak and Ware replace Jeb Aldrich and Claudia Martinez, who departed Tiny Lou’s when the restaurant group Indigo Road parted ways with the eatery.

Long-awaited breakfast spot Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, has set an opening date of Feb. 17 for its first Georgia location at 4600 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Big Table Restaurants, the Atlanta-based hospitality company behind HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Lazy Llama Cantina and the upcoming Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, has named Jonathan St. Hilaire as its director of operations. St. Hilaire, who previously served as the company’s culinary director, is now tasked with overseeing both back-of-house and front-of-house operations for all of Big Table’s concepts.

Gao Vietnamese Restaurant is set to open at 11250 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Steak Market is slated to open this spring at 793 Juniper St. NE in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The combination steak house and meat market will include gold-encrusted steaks on its menu and will offer an extensive cocktail list.

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

