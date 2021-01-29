Corner Grille opening second location and more dining news from the week

Tiny Lou’s, the restaurant located inside Hotel Clermont, has named Jon Novak as its executive chef and Charmain Ware as its executive pastry chef. Nowak, who has been in the hospitality industry for 14 years, has worked at several high-profile Bay Area restaurants. Ware, who has been in the industry for a decade, attended the 180 Kitchen Culinary Program at the City of Refuge in Atlanta under Le Cordon Bleu instructors. and has since worked for Cirque Du Soleil as a prep and pastry chef, the Brasserie Cafe at Parish as garmache and pastry chef, and for the last five years at the Porsche Experience Center as a pastry chef. Novak and Ware replace Jeb Aldrich and Claudia Martinez, who departed Tiny Lou’s when the restaurant group Indigo Road parted ways with the eatery.

Long-awaited breakfast spot Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, has set an opening date of Feb. 17 for its first Georgia location at 4600 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.