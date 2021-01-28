New restaurant, bar to open in Beacon development in Grant Park

A new restaurant and bar are slated to open in the coming months in the Beacon development in Grant Park.
Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar will take over the space vacated by Cardinal Bar and Third Street Goods last year, Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported.
The restaurant will be a family-friendly restaurant specializing in pizza during the day and will offer a bar atmosphere at night, according to Philippe Pellerin of Pellerin Real Estate, the developer behind the Beacon.
Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar will likely be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
The Beacon, which opened in 2018 at 1039 Grant St. SE, is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Buteco, Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki, Pin & Proper, Baker Dude Bakery Cafe, Patria Cocina, A Haute Cookie, Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro, the Bailey Wine Cellar and Elsewhere Brewing.
Pellerin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author