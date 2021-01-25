Chef, menu changes made at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Other menu items include starters such as cornmeal-crusted catfish goujonnettes with pickled escovitch slaw; salads including kale and johnny cake panzanella salad with red onions, cracked black pepper, chives and cherry tomatoes tossed with a garlic champagne dijon vinaigrette; and entrees like smoked frenched pork chop with hash potato gems, sautéed greens and white Alabama BBQ sauce.

Some Twisted Soul favorites, including the fried chicken omelette, will remain on the menu.

Explore Twisted Soul chef Deborah VanTrece takes global approach to soul food

“I am so excited to take the helm of what I feel is one of Atlanta’s best restaurants,” said Butts in a prepared statement. “Years from now, I plan on paying it forward by mentoring the next generation of young chefs just as Chef VanTrece has done for me.”

As creative director, VanTrece will focus on Twisted Soul and the Catering Company by VanTrece. She will also publish her first cookbook, “The Twisted Soul Cookbook: Modern Soul Food with Global Flavors,” in March.

“I take my responsibility as a mentor to younger chefs very seriously,” VanTrece said in a prepared statement. “I have always respected and admired Chef Robert’s passion and dedication to his craft. I will be here to collaborate and act as a sounding board for him as we release a brand new menu at Twisted Soul.”

The new menu will be offered via takeout and delivery, as well as for dine-in service at the restaurant.

1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com/

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.