Atlanta restaurants face backlash over COVID-19 safety concerns

“Yes, my business is on that strip and WE are covid compliant but people cannot get to us because they are UNWILLING to walk through the crowds and expose themselves,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We have customers in wheelchairs who live nearby and cannot get to us. They depend on us for milk, eggs, etc. Our sales are struggling ..mostly because people don’t want to walk through the crowds.”

Ramon Ballester, who owns Pour along with Jon Kim, issued an apology via Instagram and said the bar would be closed until further notice to “work on training, capacity management and our internal processes.”

In the meantime, Sandy Springs Mojave caused a stir with its policy to not require patrons to wear masks, CBS46 reported.

A sign on the restaurant’s door reads, “This location does not require the use of masks or facial coverings upon this property.”

Sandy Springs mayor Rusty Paul issued a directive in August requiring masks in public places, but allowing businesses to make their own decisions regarding masks as long as they post their policy prominently in the restaurant.

Mojave owner Miguel Ayoub issued a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page regarding the mask policy, noting that staff is required to wear masks, while customers have the option to do so.

Ballester and Ayoub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

