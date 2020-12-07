Tiny Lou’s, Hotel Clermont part ways with Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Aldrich left Tiny Lou’s in late November, and Martinez will leave at the end of this month. Both will continue to work for Indigo Road. Aldrich, who previously ran the now-shuttered Noble Fin restaurant in Peachtree Corners with his father, Jay Swift, and has worked at several other metro Atlanta restaurants, said he and Martinez would be able to share details about their future plans with the hospitality group at the beginning of the year.

“I wish them all the best,” Aldrich said of Tiny Lou’s. “They have a great team.”