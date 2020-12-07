Tiny Lou’s, Hotel Clermont part ways with Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which opened Tiny Lou’s inside Hotel Clermont in 2018, has parted ways with the hotel.
Tiny Lou’s pastry chef Claudia Martinez and executive chef Jeb Aldrich confirmed that the hotel, which is part of the Nashville-based Oliver Hotels group, decided to manage the restaurant in-house.
Aldrich left Tiny Lou’s in late November, and Martinez will leave at the end of this month. Both will continue to work for Indigo Road. Aldrich, who previously ran the now-shuttered Noble Fin restaurant in Peachtree Corners with his father, Jay Swift, and has worked at several other metro Atlanta restaurants, said he and Martinez would be able to share details about their future plans with the hospitality group at the beginning of the year.
“I wish them all the best,” Aldrich said of Tiny Lou’s. “They have a great team.”
Aldrich and Martinez both made their mark during their time at Tiny Lou’s, with Aldrich “drawing up a selection of inventive options, American in spirit and heavily influenced by French style and technique,” according to a 2018 AJC review.
Martinez was named a 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and was among the culinarians honored on the 2019 Eater Young Guns list.
Remaining Indigo Road restaurants in metro Atlanta include O-Ku, Sukoshi, Colletta and Oak Steakhouse. The group also operates restaurants in Tennessee, Washington D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina. West Midtown restaurant Donetto closed earlier this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested more information on the Tiny Lou’s change from Indigo Road founder Steve Palmer and the Oliver Hotels group.
