Cool stuff is happening in the Georgia beer world

“I tell people all the time that the Atlanta beer scene is completely underrated,” said Steele, who was the brewmaster at Stone Brewing in San Diego before opening New Realm. “I encourage people to come here all the time, because there are so many good brewers here, and so many good venues where you can get good beer. The excitement I feel in this beer market right now is similar to what I felt in San Diego in 2006.”

Johnson echoed Steele, but put the emphasis on the kind of experimentation that’s going on at smaller taproom breweries, including the seven-barrel brewery Wild Heaven opened in the West End.

“In the past few years we’ve seen this amazing emergence of wonderful creative beers that have been like a breath of fresh air, because now you’ve got all these small systems that you’re able to take a risk on,” Johnson said. “And I don’t know if all states are like Georgia, but the camaraderie among the breweries, and the way we share ideas and information is amazing. There’s an appreciation for anyone who’s trying to do something well.”

For his part, Herman cheered Georgia for having three of the top 50 beer-producing craft brewing companies in the U.S., including SweetWater, Creature Comforts and Scofflaw.

“I think the Georgia beer consumer knows what it is that they want,” Herman said. “With the beers that we sell and the beers that are being consumed, it’s obvious that they know what good beer is.”

Bukowski wanted to talk about brewing innovation, stressing that brewing should be all about having fun, and creating new and different beers.

“We can come up with 20 or 25 different styles of beer every year, so I think just having the freedom to do that is really special,” Buckowski said. “I think you see that up here on the stage, how much passion that we have in bringing you our beers.”

Those remarks were only a little taste of what the brewers at the Wing talked about. But what stuck with me is that beer drinkers in Georgia have a lot to look forward to. And I hope to see more events that showcase how fortunate we all are to have such a dynamic brewing scene.

