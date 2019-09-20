MAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta

The metro Atlanta beer scene has been growing exponentially over the past few years, even during the pandemic.
There are now more than 50 breweries and brewpubs that serve their own craft beers in metro Atlanta, with several more slated to open in the coming months.
Check out the map below for all the places to go if you want to try locally-made beer in metro Atlanta.
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author