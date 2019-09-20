ajc logo
MAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta

Bartender Lauren Kell shares a laugh with a customer during happy hour at Glover Park Brewery. CONTRIBUTED BY CHRIS HUNT PHOTOGRAPHY
Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Sept 20, 2019
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Plus, breweries to look out for in the coming months

The metro Atlanta beer scene has been growing exponentially over the past few years, even during the pandemic.

There are now more than 50 breweries and brewpubs that serve their own craft beers in metro Atlanta, with several more slated to open in the coming months.

Check out the map below for all the places to go if you want to try locally-made beer in metro Atlanta.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

