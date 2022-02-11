Beer Pick: Drink Bell’s and Creature Comforts Cold IPA and do good

Get Comfortable Cold IPA

Bell’s Brewery/Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, GA

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 12 ounce cans.

Profile

Get Comfortable Cold IPA was brewed with locally grown Carolina Gold rice, and features Centennial hops from Bell’s selected lots. Additions of Simcoe, Cascade, Strata, Amarillo, and Mosaic create what is described as “a layered hop profile that is classic and contemporary.”

It certainly displays plenty of fruity tropical notes, with a lingering dank presence in the finish. But typical of cold IPAs, I was most impressed with its balanced clean, crisp, and dry character, which makes it a great porch beer, albeit with some oomph.

Pair with

Pair Cold IPA with all the usual suspects, including creamy and high-fat cheeses, fish and chips, and Super Bowl favorites, such as nachos, chicken wings, and barbecue.

