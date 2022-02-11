Beer Pick: Drink Bell’s and Creature Comforts Cold IPA and do good

Creature Comforts launched the 2022 edition of its Get Comfortable philanthropic program on Feb. 8.
This year’s partner is Bell’s Brewery, and the “Make It Better” target is literacy — specifically third-grade reading proficiency in Athens.
The drink and do-good collaboration beer is Get Comfortable Cold IPA, with 100-percent of the profits from sales going to the Get Comfortable Fund.
And with all that, Cold IPA is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Get Comfortable Cold IPA
Bell’s Brewery/Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, GA
Available on draft and in 4-packs of 12 ounce cans.
Profile
Get Comfortable Cold IPA was brewed with locally grown Carolina Gold rice, and features Centennial hops from Bell’s selected lots. Additions of Simcoe, Cascade, Strata, Amarillo, and Mosaic create what is described as “a layered hop profile that is classic and contemporary.”
It certainly displays plenty of fruity tropical notes, with a lingering dank presence in the finish. But typical of cold IPAs, I was most impressed with its balanced clean, crisp, and dry character, which makes it a great porch beer, albeit with some oomph.
Pair with
Pair Cold IPA with all the usual suspects, including creamy and high-fat cheeses, fish and chips, and Super Bowl favorites, such as nachos, chicken wings, and barbecue.
