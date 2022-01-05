Metro Atlanta breweries looked for ways to grow, change in 2021

Monday Night Chief Operating Officer Rachel Kiley saw change and improvement in 2021. While 2020 was huge for package sales, because “everyone was drinking at home,” she said, “that really stabilized and normalized in 2021, and there was some recovery for draft, which is what we’re seeing nationally. Our taproom business has returned, though people seem more comfortable being in large groups outside, and our to-go sales are higher than they were pre-pandemic.”

In May 2021, a post on the @ratmagnet Instagram account, run by brewer Brienne Allan of Salem, Massachusetts, set off a major #MeToo moment in the brewing industry, and prompted female employees at some Georgia breweries to come forth to tell their stories of misogyny in the workplace.

As president of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, Kiley often is asked to respond to the experiences of women working at breweries. “What I like to do is highlight some of the women in beer in Atlanta who are already doing great things in response,” she said. “Dames and Dregs, the female-supporting beer festival, came back this year, and that should be supported. We did some panel discussions there about goals and leveling up in the craft beer space, and we need to continue that.”

Explore Beer and brewery news

Caption Brian Purcell stands behind the bar inside Three Taverns Imaginarium. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Bob Townsend Caption Brian Purcell stands behind the bar inside Three Taverns Imaginarium. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

Elsewhere, Three Taverns Imaginarium on Memorial Drive, the second outpost for Decatur’s Three Taverns Brewery, gained a following in 2021.

“Draft sales was the big story for us in 2021,” founder Brian Purcell said. “The on-premises sales that were missing in 2020 rebounded in 2021. We’re actually up 63% in on-premises this year, and that’s mostly draft. Also, the pandemic created some new habits, and that has continued. We sell more to-go beer out of our taproom in Decatur than we ever did before the pandemic.”

Purcell also pointed to successful 2021 beer collaborations with bands, including Grouplove and Mastodon, and sees more in the future.

“We really enjoy working with bands,” he said, “and we involve them in the design and thinking through the flavor profiles, so they really are part of the process.”

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.