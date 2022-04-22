BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
ajc logo
X

Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale a tribute to Orval

Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale makes a perfect pairing with Belgian Cheese.

Combined ShapeCaption
Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale makes a perfect pairing with Belgian Cheese.

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Wild Heaven brewmaster Eric Johnson has created a lot of great beers over the years. But he considers the new Valley of Gold his best beer to date.

The Belgian-style pale ale is a tribute to Orval, and I agree it’s quite an accomplishment. So with that, Valley of Gold is this week’s Beer Pick.

ExploreBeer and brewery news

Beer Pick

Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale

Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Available for a limited time in 500 ml bottles

Profile

Wild Heaven’s newest beer from its mixed fermentation series is a tribute to Oval, one of the best and most distinctive beers of all time. It’s a bottle-conditioned beer that ages remarkably well, revealing increasing complexity over time. Valley of Gold isn’t exactly a clone. But it was created to be as close to the original as possible.

It’s brewed with pale and Pilsner malts, dry-hopped with whole cone Crystal hops, and fermented with a Westmalle yeast strain. Then each bottle undergoes a secondary fermentation with Brettanomyces bruxellensis. The current batch was bottled some eight months ago. The result is an aromatic golden ale with a voluminous white head, complex herbal and fruity notes, and a crisp, clean fish.

Pair with

Wild Heaven is serving Valley of Gold with Belgian cheese from Orval and St. Bernardus. I couldn’t think of a better pairing, except maybe with the addition of some excellent bread and a bit of fruit.

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy3h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
5h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
4h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
9h ago
The Latest
Fairway Social coming to Trilith development and more restaurant news
10m ago
Photos: 5Church opening in Buckhead next month
3h ago
Terrapin’s founder is proud of brewery’s legacy after 20 years
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
9h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
9h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top