Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale a tribute to Orval

Available for a limited time in 500 ml bottles

Profile

Wild Heaven’s newest beer from its mixed fermentation series is a tribute to Oval, one of the best and most distinctive beers of all time. It’s a bottle-conditioned beer that ages remarkably well, revealing increasing complexity over time. Valley of Gold isn’t exactly a clone. But it was created to be as close to the original as possible.

It’s brewed with pale and Pilsner malts, dry-hopped with whole cone Crystal hops, and fermented with a Westmalle yeast strain. Then each bottle undergoes a secondary fermentation with Brettanomyces bruxellensis. The current batch was bottled some eight months ago. The result is an aromatic golden ale with a voluminous white head, complex herbal and fruity notes, and a crisp, clean fish.

Pair with

Wild Heaven is serving Valley of Gold with Belgian cheese from Orval and St. Bernardus. I couldn’t think of a better pairing, except maybe with the addition of some excellent bread and a bit of fruit.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.