ajc logo
X

Terrapin’s founder is proud of brewery’s legacy after 20 years

Terrapin marked its birthday in 2019 with a carnival. Courtesy of Kevin Roberts/Terrapin Beer Co.

Combined ShapeCaption
Terrapin marked its birthday in 2019 with a carnival. Courtesy of Kevin Roberts/Terrapin Beer Co.

BEER TOWN
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens is marking its 20th anniversary with a focus on the company’s Terraprint initiative for environmental sustainability and community outreach.

Founded by Brian “Spike” Buckowski and John Cochran in 2002, the company has been through myriad changes, but its beers have stood the test of time, from the fan-favorite Rye Pale Ale to best-selling Hopsecutioner IPA.

Buckowski started homebrewing in Atlanta in 1993, earned a degree from the American Brewers Guild, interned at Phoenix Brewing Co. in Sandy Springs and got a job in 1997 at Atlanta Brewing, where he met Cochran.

When the pair decided to open a brewery of their own, they set their sights on Athens. “We never even discussed being an Atlanta brewery,” Buckowski said. “From the moment we started, it was going to be Athens.”

ExploreBeer Town: Terrapin in Athens has become a mecca for women brewers
Combined ShapeCaption
Terrapin's co-founder and original brewmaster, Brian "Spike" Buckowski, is seen in 2013. Courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co.

Credit: Handout

Terrapin's co-founder and original brewmaster, Brian "Spike" Buckowski, is seen in 2013. Courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co.

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Terrapin's co-founder and original brewmaster, Brian "Spike" Buckowski, is seen in 2013. Courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A major milestone came in October 2002, when Rye Pale Ale won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. That brought a measure of fame to the fledgling company.

For many years, Terrapin beers were brewed under contract elsewhere, but, in 2006, the company landed a space on Newton Bridge Road in Athens, and officially started brewing beer there in early 2007.

In 2010, Buckowski and Cochran parted ways with their Athens investors, and made a deal with Tenth and Blake, a division of MillerCoors. In 2016, MillerCoors acquired a majority interest in Terrapin, and, three years later, complete control of the company. While Cochran took a buyout, Buckowski stayed on as founder and vice president of brewing development.

“In my eyes, being the founder is being the face of the company,” Buckowski said. “I do beer dinners and appearances and hit the market. It’s being all things Terrapin.”

And, as vice president of development, he said, “99% of the beers we’re doing are my recipes. So, I still have a hand in everything that comes out of the brewery.”

ExploreFirst Look: Beer, barbecue and baseball at Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park

Buckowski also remains involved in the creative and marketing side. A little-known fact, he said, is that he writes the promotional blurbs that appear on the cans. “So, all the descriptions are mine, which I find really fun.”

Reflecting on the state of the beer industry, Buckowski said he thinks the U.S. “has the most cutting-edge breweries and outside-the-box ideas. But, for me, I still appreciate a well-made beer with four ingredients.”

Looking back, Buckowski believes Terrapin helped create the market for Georgia breweries that followed.

“We really wanted to go into Athens, produce word-class beer, and be part of that Athens culture, and the city of Athens,” he said. “We really wanted to be a shining light. And, I think we opened a lot of doors, not only in Athens, but in Georgia. We were, and are, Georgia brewery pioneers. Back in 2002, there were three or four (breweries). Now, there are something like 130.”

Buckowski said he and Cochran had a dream. “We maxed out our credit cards, and we busted our asses. I will always look back on what we did, with the little money we had, and the determination that we had to grow Terrapin Beer Co. into what it is today.”

Terrapin Brewery’s 20th Anniversary Party. 3-8 p.m. April 23. $20 general admission; $40 VIP package. Terrapin Brewery & Taproom, 265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens. terrapinbeer.com.

ExploreBeer and brewery news
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree2h ago
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

BREAKING: 13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
10m ago
Aerial photo shows the I-285 interchange at I-20 east of Atlanta, which the Georgia Department of Transportation will rebuild in the next few years. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
5h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
5h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
3h ago
The Latest
REVIEW: Vietnamese chicken rice is the star at Com Ga Houston in Duluth
1h ago
Kimball House now serving oysters from its own Florida oyster farm
21h ago
These crunchy orbs are packed with Spanish flavors
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
19h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
21h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top