Bocado closing in West Midtown, with plans to relocate

Longtime Atlanta restaurant Bocado is ending its tenure in West Midtown this month, with plans to relocate.
The closure announcement was made in a newsletter sent to customers.
To our beloved Bocado community:
We’re so honored to have served you for the past 12 years on Howell Mill, and are so thankful to have been part of so many wonderful memories! We’re moving, and our last day at our Westside location will be March 27. We’d love to see you one last time for drinks, bites and a final farewell.
We’re looking forward to what’s in store for our new location. Stay tuned for an announcement about our move, and in the meantime, visit us at Bocado Burger Avalon. We’re also opening Bocado in Charlotte this summer.
Thank you for your continued support. We hope to see you soon!
Owner Brian Lewis opened Bocado in late 2009 at 887 Howell Mill Road. Todd Ginsberg, who later left to open the General Muir and several other metro Atlanta restaurants, served as the Bocado’s first executive chef.
The menu features “contemporary, ingredient-driven American cuisine with a rotating seasonal menu, playful and classic cocktails, as well as craft beer and wine,” according to its website.
The arguable star of the menu is the burger, which was voted best in Atlanta by Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers in 2017. The burger stack boasts two beef patties, American cheese and house-made pickles on a sesame seed bun.
Lewis opened Bocado Burger, a more casual version of the original, in 2014 in Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon.
