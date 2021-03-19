Bocado closing in West Midtown, with plans to relocate

Thank you for your continued support. We hope to see you soon!

Owner Brian Lewis opened Bocado in late 2009 at 887 Howell Mill Road. Todd Ginsberg, who later left to open the General Muir and several other metro Atlanta restaurants, served as the Bocado’s first executive chef.

The menu features “contemporary, ingredient-driven American cuisine with a rotating seasonal menu, playful and classic cocktails, as well as craft beer and wine,” according to its website.

The arguable star of the menu is the burger, which was voted best in Atlanta by Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers in 2017. The burger stack boasts two beef patties, American cheese and house-made pickles on a sesame seed bun.

Lewis opened Bocado Burger, a more casual version of the original, in 2014 in Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.