1911 Biscuits and Burgers coming to Smyrna and more dining news from the week

ajc.com

Restaurant News | 45 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The team behind Red Sky Tapas & Bar in Marietta is planning to open 1911 Biscuits and Burgers, a restaurant serving breakfast sandwiches and bowls and lunch items including burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs this month in Smyrna.

Located at 3120 South Cobb Drive, the restaurant plans to soft open right before Christmas, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Gourmet grocery store Savi Provisions is coming to Crabapple Market in Milton. The 4,627-square foot space will mark the chain’s ninth metro Atlanta location. In addition to its grocery offerings, Savi will offer prepared foods and made-to-order meal options as well as a walk-up coffee and juice bar, and food and wine tastings.

Filipino pop-up Kamayan ATL plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at Pratt-Pullman Yards in Kirkwood, What Now Atlanta reports.

ASW Distillery will add 1,400 square-feet to its original 3,514 square-foot footprint at The Battery Atlanta, expanding the tasting room and adding a private event space. The new facility will also house a production room to house stills, a small batch bottling operation and a cocktail program.

Da’One Seafood seafood delivery business is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location in January at 5400 River Station Blvd. in College Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

A second location of wing eatery Wicked Wings is set to open at 4430 Wade Greed Road NW in Kennesaw, Scoop OTP reports. The sports bar, which will join the original Canton location, will serve wings, burgers, pizza, sandwiches and other entrees and will have 24 big-screen TVs.

Pink Lady Juice plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in spring 2021 at 1075 Whitlock Ave., What Now Atlanta reports.

