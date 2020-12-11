1911 Biscuits and Burgers coming to Smyrna and more dining news from the week

Da’One Seafood seafood delivery business is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location in January at 5400 River Station Blvd. in College Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

A second location of wing eatery Wicked Wings is set to open at 4430 Wade Greed Road NW in Kennesaw, Scoop OTP reports. The sports bar, which will join the original Canton location, will serve wings, burgers, pizza, sandwiches and other entrees and will have 24 big-screen TVs.

Pink Lady Juice plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in spring 2021 at 1075 Whitlock Ave., What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS

The Queso Shop to open in Atlanta early next year

Tiny Lou’s, Hotel Clermont part ways with Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Man vs Fries bringing loaded fries, french-fry stuffed burritos to Atlanta

‘Complete reversal’ of fortune at Manuel’s Tavern

Delivery-only pasta concept Pastaholics opening this month

Ford’s BBQ open in Tucker

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles coming to College Park

Italian restaurant Toscano to open at Atlantic Station

Loaded Potato Bar now open in Vinings

OK Yaki opens next week in East Atlanta

Grass VBQ opens this week in Stone Mountain

Esco Seafood now open in Old Fourth Ward

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.