Ford’s BBQ open for Texas-style ‘cue in Tucker

On the beverage side, Maggard said the focus was on frozen margaritas that can be enjoyed on the restaurant’s 40-person patio, as well as cocktails on tap and beer on draft and in cans.

Several dishes will be added in the next few weeks, including tacos and several sandwiches, including a vegetarian handhelds.

Ford’s, which has been in the works for more than a year, saw a few delays, including the buildout of the smokehouse, followed by COVID-19 shutdowns. Maggard said the original vision for Ford’s remained intact throughout, although booths with high backs has been one notable addition to accommodate pandemic dining precautions.

Ford’s currently offers limited, socially distanced dine-in seating and full patio seating, as well as takeout. Masks are required for staff and strongly encouraged for patrons.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

2331 Main St., Tucker. 678-691-7075.

Scroll down to see the opening menu for Ford’s BBQ: