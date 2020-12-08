Ford’s BBQ open for Texas-style ‘cue in Tucker

The team behind the Local No. 7 in Tucker, Stratford Pub in Avondale Estates and Matador Cantina in Oakhurst are venturing into barbecue with the newly-opened Ford’s BBQ in Tucker.
The restaurant opened last week at 2331 Main St., with a limited menu, and plans to roll out more food items in the coming weeks.
Owners James Maggard and Justin Bradford, the latter serving as Ford’s pitmaster, have been competing on the barbecue circuit for nearly a decade. It started out as a hobby, but Maggard said “the dream was always to open a barbecue restaurant.” When the space across the street from Local No. 7 became available, Maggard and Bradford jumped on it.
The menu features barbecue that “leans toward Texas style,” Maggard said, with “high- quality meat and simple rubs, so the flavor of the meat really comes through.”
The opening menu includes snacks like smoked wings and queso dip; Brunswick stew and chili con carne; a salad option; meats including pork butt, brisket and St. Louis ribs; sides like collards, baked beans, creamed corn and vinegar slaw; and sauce options of hot mustard, Alabama white, vinegar and red hot chile pepper. Dessert options include cinnamon toast chicharrones and fried pie, and a kids menu with the likes of grilled cheese and a pork sandwich.
On the beverage side, Maggard said the focus was on frozen margaritas that can be enjoyed on the restaurant’s 40-person patio, as well as cocktails on tap and beer on draft and in cans.
Several dishes will be added in the next few weeks, including tacos and several sandwiches, including a vegetarian handhelds.
Ford’s, which has been in the works for more than a year, saw a few delays, including the buildout of the smokehouse, followed by COVID-19 shutdowns. Maggard said the original vision for Ford’s remained intact throughout, although booths with high backs has been one notable addition to accommodate pandemic dining precautions.
Ford’s currently offers limited, socially distanced dine-in seating and full patio seating, as well as takeout. Masks are required for staff and strongly encouraged for patrons.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
2331 Main St., Tucker. 678-691-7075.
Scroll down to see the opening menu for Ford’s BBQ:
