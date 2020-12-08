Ne-Yo, Karlie Redd part of team bringing Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles to College Park

Ne-Yo (aka Shaffer Chimere Smith), a Grammy Award winner who also owns a residence in Atlanta and Redd, who has starred on VH1′s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners,” will join Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith, to launch Johnny’s in January at 3725 Main St. The space was previously home to Darius Williams’ restaurant Soul Crab, which closed earlier this year.

Johnny’s menu will feature a build-your-own waffles option with a choice of proteins including white or dark meat chicken, chicken tenders and fried catfish, plain or bacon waffles, sauces and add-ons.