Ne-Yo, Karlie Redd part of team bringing Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles to College Park

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and reality star Karlie Redd are among the partners behind Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, set to open early next year in College Park.
Ne-Yo (aka Shaffer Chimere Smith), a Grammy Award winner who also owns a residence in Atlanta and Redd, who has starred on VH1′s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners,” will join Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith, to launch Johnny’s in January at 3725 Main St. The space was previously home to Darius Williams’ restaurant Soul Crab, which closed earlier this year.
Johnny’s menu will feature a build-your-own waffles option with a choice of proteins including white or dark meat chicken, chicken tenders and fried catfish, plain or bacon waffles, sauces and add-ons.
Other menu items include cheddar drop biscuits with whipped honey butter and strawberry preserves; apple or peach hot skillet cobbler with with vanilla bean ice cream and salted caramel drizzle; Saints & Sinners Brioche French Toast Log served with bacon, sunny side eggs and crispy garlic potatoes or berries, whipped topping and chocolate sauce; and the Mac Attack Chicken Sandwich with fried chicken breast, mac and cheese, bacon and sriracha aioli.
Beverage offerings include champagne served with a sparkler and cocktails served in carafes and mason jars.
The 85-seat space will provide full-menu service and will feature booths, tables, high tops and bar seating. A take-out counter will serve pies and other items.
Platinum albums from Atlanta musicians including Outkast, Ludacris and Usher, as well as Ne-Yo, will hang on the walls. Other decor will include a mural of Harlem-based Apollo Theater and neon signage that reads “Everyday I’m Waffle’n”.
Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles will be open daily, closing only from 3-4 p.m. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for information on Johnny’s planned COVID-19 protocol.
