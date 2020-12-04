Check out the menu for Esco Seafood, the latest venture from 2 Chainz and Snoop Dillard

Atlanta rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are slated to debut their newest food and beverage concept.
Esco Seafood opens today, Dec. 4, at 447 Edgewood Ave. SE, in a space that was previously home to Mother Bar and Kitchen.
The 3,500 square-foot, two-story restaurant joins Dillard and Epps’ other joint businesses, including Escobar Restaurant Tapas and Lounge in Castleberry Hill and Morrow and Members Only lounge in Atlanta.
Dillard developed Esco Seafood’s menu with Dephon Robinson, who owns hospitality consulting firm Edge Hospitality and also helped train the kitchen staff and develop menus for Escobar.
Robinson said the pair wanted to “create a hallmark experience for guests based on the menu,” highlighting fresh seafood, house-made sauces and a breader engineered by Robinson for the menu’s deep-fried items.
Options on the extensive menu include seafood buckets and platters, chargrilled oysters and a seafood Louis salad made with mixed lettuces, crab, lobster, shrimp, tomatoes, boiled egg, cucumber and sweet and spicy Esco Louis Dressing.
Esco Seafood’s signature dish is the lobster and shrimp Thermidor, a French dish that sees a lobster shell stuffed with lobster and shrimp, served with garlic linguini and finished with a shrimp and Hennessey cream sauce.
Robinson said while the menu itself didn’t change once the coronavirus became widespread in the U.S. in March, more attention was paid to the restaurant’s takeout program.
“We stepped it up, so the packaging and the quality of the food is what you would be experiencing if you were eating inside the restaurant,” he said.
The restaurant will also feature a full bar, and both indoor and outdoor seating. Hours will be 11 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.
The AJC has requested information about Esco Seafood’s COVID-19 precautions.
Scroll down to see the complete food menu for Esco Seafood:
