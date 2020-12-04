Check out the menu for Esco Seafood, the latest venture from 2 Chainz and Snoop Dillard

Options on the extensive menu include seafood buckets and platters, chargrilled oysters and a seafood Louis salad made with mixed lettuces, crab, lobster, shrimp, tomatoes, boiled egg, cucumber and sweet and spicy Esco Louis Dressing.

Esco Seafood’s signature dish is the lobster and shrimp Thermidor, a French dish that sees a lobster shell stuffed with lobster and shrimp, served with garlic linguini and finished with a shrimp and Hennessey cream sauce.

Robinson said while the menu itself didn’t change once the coronavirus became widespread in the U.S. in March, more attention was paid to the restaurant’s takeout program.

“We stepped it up, so the packaging and the quality of the food is what you would be experiencing if you were eating inside the restaurant,” he said.

The restaurant will also feature a full bar, and both indoor and outdoor seating. Hours will be 11 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.

The AJC has requested information about Esco Seafood’s COVID-19 precautions.

Scroll down to see the complete food menu for Esco Seafood:

