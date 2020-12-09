Loaded Potato Bar now open in Vinings for hip-hop baked potatoes

A new spot for over-the-top baked potatoes is now open in Vinings.
Loaded Potato Bar is located at 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE in the space previously occupied by cupcake shop CamiCakes, which closed earlier this year.
The eatery is the brainchild of Ashly Tate, who said she was spurred to open her own business by friends and family who have been eating her baked potato creations for more than a decade.
“I’ve had the idea for six years,” said Tate, a hip-hop artist who also goes by the stage name Passhon. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tate finally debuted her takeout-only concept Dec. 5.
The launch menu features four potatoes named for hip-hop artists, including the Outkast, topped with chicken, broccoli, cheddar cheese and sour cream; the Biggie, made with barbecue chicken, ribeye steak, shrimp, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives; and the Pac, topped with two fried lobster tails and asparagus and drizzled with lemon butter gravy.
Tate also plans to add a vegan potato named in honor of Nipsey Hussle in the coming weeks.
“I was thinking about how I could incorporate a hip-hop theme into the restaurant,” she said. “I love cooking, I love music, and I wanted to incorporate both of them.”
Once the pandemic subsides, Tate hopes to move forward with her original plan of offering both a potato bar, offering patrons the opportunity to customize their potatoes, and a full-service bar with cocktails and other drinks.
For now, she’s focusing on takeout (the restaurant also offers very limited seating outside), growing her brand and working on her music. She recently released a single, “If I,” and is working on an album.
Loaded Potato Bar is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Scroll down to see the opening menu for Loaded Potato Bar:
4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 678-401-4020. loadedpotatobaratl.com/
