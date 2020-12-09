Loaded Potato Bar now open in Vinings for hip-hop baked potatoes

Tate also plans to add a vegan potato named in honor of Nipsey Hussle in the coming weeks.

“I was thinking about how I could incorporate a hip-hop theme into the restaurant,” she said. “I love cooking, I love music, and I wanted to incorporate both of them.”

Once the pandemic subsides, Tate hopes to move forward with her original plan of offering both a potato bar, offering patrons the opportunity to customize their potatoes, and a full-service bar with cocktails and other drinks.

For now, she’s focusing on takeout (the restaurant also offers very limited seating outside), growing her brand and working on her music. She recently released a single, “If I,” and is working on an album.

Loaded Potato Bar is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Scroll down to see the opening menu for Loaded Potato Bar:

4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 678-401-4020. loadedpotatobaratl.com/

