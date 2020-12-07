Walk-up taco window the Queso Shop to open in Atlanta early next year

Starting Dec. 9, the Queso Truck food truck will park outside the forthcoming Queso Shop at 2127 Liddell Drive to offer a preview of dishes including queso, tacos, quesadillas, churros, salsas, sides and family meals.

The Queso Shop will allow guests to order online for delivery and eventually take grab-and-go orders at a walk-up window. The menu will feature Tex-Mex and California-style items including carne asada and pork belly tacos and quesadillas; Mexican chopped salad with chopped kale, avocado, radish, pumpkin seed, cilantro, blackened corn, queso fresco and avocado-lime crema; a Mexican rotisserie chicken family meal; and beverages including to-go margarita mix and other non-alcoholic beverages. A “secret” menu will offer a Surfer’s Burrito and loaded crispy tots.