Walk-up taco window the Queso Shop to open in Atlanta early next year

Chips and queso are on the menu at the Queso Shop and Queso Truck. / Photo courtesy of the Queso Shop
Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Walk-up taco window the Queso Shop, from the team behind popular Atlanta Korean taco shop Yumbii, is slated to debut in Piedmont Heights early next year.

Starting Dec. 9, the Queso Truck food truck will park outside the forthcoming Queso Shop at 2127 Liddell Drive to offer a preview of dishes including queso, tacos, quesadillas, churros, salsas, sides and family meals.

The Queso Shop will allow guests to order online for delivery and eventually take grab-and-go orders at a walk-up window. The menu will feature Tex-Mex and California-style items including carne asada and pork belly tacos and quesadillas; Mexican chopped salad with chopped kale, avocado, radish, pumpkin seed, cilantro, blackened corn, queso fresco and avocado-lime crema; a Mexican rotisserie chicken family meal; and beverages including to-go margarita mix and other non-alcoholic beverages. A “secret” menu will offer a Surfer’s Burrito and loaded crispy tots.

Designed by Atlantan Lindsay Denman, the walk-up window will “mimic the California cool aesthetic from Yumbii’s storefronts, while tying in The Queso Truck’s bright and cheery color scheme of pink, orange, green and black,” according to a press release.

“During the pandemic, we saw the rise of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants, and we think those are here to stay,” says the Queso Shop Owner Carson Young in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring fans of Yumbii and The Queso Truck to a new location with easy pick-up and ordering capabilities.”

The Queso Truck was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Young and friends Nick and Cammy Miller before launching in Atlanta in 2019. Young debuted the Yumbii food truck in Atlanta in 2010 and opened brick-and-mortar locations in Brookwood Hills in 2017 and Toco Hills earlier this year.

The Queso Truck will be open at 2127 Liddell Drive 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The Queso Shop menu can be ordered for delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, and will also be available for pick-up orders on thequesoshop.com via ChowNow.

