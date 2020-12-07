Man vs Fries bringing loaded fries, french fry-stuffed burritos to Atlanta

San Francisco-based, delivery-only concept Man vs Fries is slated to make its Atlanta debut later this month.
Located at 1020 Spring St. NW in Midtown, Man vs Fries will open Dec. 21 and will offer a menu created around straight-cut and curly fries, Eater Atlanta reports.
Dishes include loaded asada fries with the choice of grilled beef or chicken, and add-ons that include bacon, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and onion rings; the Flamin’ Cali Crunch burrito with a choice of meat, organic crunchy tostada, Flamin’ Hot Doritos or Cheetos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onions, guacamole, spiked ranch and a side of queso; and the Helladilla giant quesadilla with cheese and a choice of meat, fries and sides.
Dessert options include OMG Cookies – fried Double Stuf Oreos fried in a sweet cream mix batter – and Fryed Cheese Cake, battered NYC-style cheesecake with graham cracker crust with a side of dipping chocolate.
Founder William Bonhorst started Man vs Fries as a pop-up in 2018 and has since partnered with restaurant and ghost kitchen incubator Reef Kitchens to expand with locations in Seattle, Houston and Portland, Oregon, as well as several locations in California.
Man vs Fries will be available for delivery through third-party services including DoorDash, with plans to allow customers to place walk-up orders in the future.
Other recently launched Atlanta ghost kitchens include chef Nick Leahy’s Chicken Out and walk-up queso and taco window the Queso Shop from the team behind Atlanta eatery Yumbii.
