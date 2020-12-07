Man vs Fries bringing loaded fries, french fry-stuffed burritos to Atlanta

Located at 1020 Spring St. NW in Midtown, Man vs Fries will open Dec. 21 and will offer a menu created around straight-cut and curly fries, Eater Atlanta reports.

Dishes include loaded asada fries with the choice of grilled beef or chicken, and add-ons that include bacon, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and onion rings; the Flamin’ Cali Crunch burrito with a choice of meat, organic crunchy tostada, Flamin’ Hot Doritos or Cheetos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onions, guacamole, spiked ranch and a side of queso; and the Helladilla giant quesadilla with cheese and a choice of meat, fries and sides.