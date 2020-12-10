Grass VBQ Joint opens in Stone Mountain this week for vegan barbecue

“Nothing over here was 100% vegan, so we thought, ‘Why not tap into that’?” Sargent said.

The menu will be the same offered at Orpheus, with items including Nashville hot chic’n, smoked “veef” brisket and lobstah, all made with vital wheat gluten and pea protein, as well as sides like coconut curry greens, waffle fries and smoked corn on the cob.

In the new year, Sargent also plans to offer weekend brunch, serving grits, omelets and breakfast sandwiches, among other items.

Sargent said he’s continually refining his formulas for his house-made plant-based meats and sauces. The only alt-meat he outsources is Beyond sausage for bratwurst sandwiches.

“It’s about going back to non-vegan flavors and dishes and saying, ‘OK, what does this taste like?’ and recreating it,” he said. “It’s about tapping into my past culinary experiences.

Grass VBQ will stick with delivery (in-house as well as via third-party sites like UberEats and Black and Mobile) and takeout only until at least February 2021, when Sargent hopes COVID-19 will be under control enough to allow customers to enjoy indoor bar seating.

He wants the Grass VBQ vibe to be that of a “kickback barbecue joint, with music playing and a Mrs. Pacman game in the corner.”

The eventual goal is for the Stone Mountain location to be the first of many, with plans to franchise in Atlanta and other cities. He also hopes to launch a food truck as early as next summer to travel the Southeast and “let people get a taste of vegan barbecue.”

Grass VBQ’s opening hours will be open noon-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

5385 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Stone Mountain. 404-330-9920, grassvbqjoint.com/

