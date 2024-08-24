Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from August 23, 2024

Sumter County opened with a 17-0 advantage over Griffin through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Sumter County thundered to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Clarke Central barely beats Oconee County

Clarke Central posted a narrow 37-36 win over Oconee County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Oconee County, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Clarke Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-8 lead at intermission.

Oconee County had a 30-23 edge on Clarke Central at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Gladiators fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

Last season, Clarke Central and Oconee County squared off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Clarke Central High School.

B.E.S.T defense stifles Kendrick

Defense dominated as B.E.S.T pitched a 22-0 shutout of Kendrick on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

Lovett takes down Crisp County

Lovett rolled past Crisp County for a comfortable 30-7 victory at Lovett High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

St. Pius X Catholic claims victory against Lakeside

St. Pius X Catholic notched a win against Lakeside 17-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

St. Pius X Catholic darted over Lakeside 10-3 heading to the final quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Westlake collects victory over Douglass

Westlake eventually beat Douglass 23-7 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

Westlake opened with a 16-7 advantage over Douglass through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Bethlehem Christian crushes Providence Christian

Bethlehem Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Providence Christian on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

The Knights registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

North Oconee allows no points against Dalton

A suffocating defense helped North Oconee handle Dalton 42-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Buford holds off Benedictine Military

Buford topped Benedictine Military 29-28 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

Benedictine Military showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Buford as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Wolves and the Cadets were both scoreless.

Benedictine Military enjoyed a 21-13 lead over Buford to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 16-7 rally, but the Wolves were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Lanier bests Mountain View

Lanier controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-21 win against Mountain View at Lanier High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Lanier jumped in front of Mountain View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lanier and Mountain View faced off on Sept. 15, 2023 at Lanier High School.

Seckinger earns narrow win over Archer

Seckinger finally found a way to top Archer 34-27 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

Sequoyah pockets slim win over Cherokee

Sequoyah posted a narrow 38-30 win over Cherokee in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

Cherokee started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Sequoyah at the end of the first quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense moved in front for a 24-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Sequoyah jumped to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs prevailed.

Last season, Sequoyah and Cherokee faced off on Sept. 8, 2023 at Sequoyah High School.

Carrollton takes advantage of early margin to defeat Columbia

A swift early pace pushed Carrollton past Columbia Friday 35-7 on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

Carrollton jumped in front of Columbia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Carrollton roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

Banneker overwhelms South Cobb

Banneker rolled past South Cobb for a comfortable 34-10 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Banneker opened with a 6-3 advantage over South Cobb through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 12-3 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Banneker stormed to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

East Jackson slips past Commerce

East Jackson topped Commerce 14-13 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at East Jackson High on Aug. 23.

East Jackson darted in front of Commerce 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers jumped a modest margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Eagles were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Rockdale County tops Forest Park

Rockdale County controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-6 win against Forest Park in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 21-6 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last time Forest Park and Rockdale County played in a 10-7 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Eastside overpowers Hiram in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Hiram which was overmatched by Eastside in this 48-21 verdict.

Eastside opened with a 20-0 advantage over Hiram through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 34-14 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Eastside stormed to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles and the Hornets each scored in the final quarter.

Newton defense stifles Alcovy

A suffocating defense helped Newton handle Alcovy 70-0 during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

Last season, Newton and Alcovy faced off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Alcovy High School.

West Forsyth rides to cruise-control win over Marietta

West Forsyth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Marietta 28-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

West Forsyth stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Marietta and West Forsyth squared off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Marietta High School.

Dacula overpowers Meadowcreek in thorough fashion

Dacula dismissed Meadowcreek by a 65-6 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Hebron Christian claims victory against Fellowship Christian

Hebron Christian collected a solid win over Fellowship Christian in a 38-18 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Fellowship Christian High on Aug. 23.

The first quarter gave Hebron Christian a 7-0 lead over Fellowship Christian.

The Lions fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Paladins’ expense.

Fellowship Christian responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 38-18.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

East Paulding posts win at North Paulding’s expense

East Paulding collected a solid win over North Paulding in a 33-16 verdict at North Paulding High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

The Raiders’ offense darted in front for a 16-3 lead over the Wolfpack at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

Last season, North Paulding and East Paulding squared off on Aug. 25, 2023 at North Paulding High School.

Decatur posts win at Greater Atlanta Christian’s expense

Decatur handed Greater Atlanta Christian a tough 42-28 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Last season, Greater Atlanta Christian and Decatur squared off on Sept. 8, 2023 at Greater Atlanta Christian School.

Alexander claims tight victory against Lassiter

Alexander finally found a way to top Lassiter 15-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Lassiter High on Aug. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lassiter, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Alexander through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 14-6 advantage over the Cougars at the half.

Lassiter jumped a meager margin over Alexander as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Cougars fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Chapel Hill shuts out Osborne

A suffocating defense helped Chapel Hill handle Osborne 28-0 on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Chapel Hill opened with a 6-0 advantage over Osborne through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a lopsided 16-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Chapel Hill roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Douglas County bests Jonesboro

Douglas County dismissed Jonesboro by a 48-8 count on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Douglas County a 7-0 lead over Jonesboro.

The Tigers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Douglas County stormed to a 41-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

New Manchester tops Discovery

New Manchester dominated Discovery 47-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Landmark Christian dominates Cross Keys

Landmark Christian recorded a big victory over Cross Keys 44-6 on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

Resolve: Langston Hughes comes from behind to topple Mays

Langston Hughes rallied over Mays for an inspiring 52-16 victory during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

Starrs Mill takes down Whitewater

Starrs Mill recorded a big victory over Whitewater 28-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

Last season, Starrs Mill and Whitewater squared off on Nov. 3, 2023 at Whitewater High School.

Cherokee Bluff darts by Apalachee

Cherokee Bluff’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Apalachee 49-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

Cherokee Bluff darted in front of Apalachee 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Flowery Branch overcomes Habersham Central

Flowery Branch eventually beat Habersham Central 23-13 at Flowery Branch High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Heard County delivers statement win over South Atlanta

Heard County rolled past South Atlanta for a comfortable 41-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Braves opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Heard County charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, South Atlanta and Heard County faced off on Sept. 1, 2023 at Heard County High School.

East Forsyth overwhelms Dawson County

East Forsyth recorded a big victory over Dawson County 38-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

East Forsyth jumped in front of Dawson County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Broncos fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

East Forsyth thundered to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

East Hall overwhelms Oglethorpe

East Hall dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-7 win over Oglethorpe in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

East Hall opened with a 14-7 advantage over Oglethorpe through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 19-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Lakeview Academy takes advantage of early margin to defeat Creekside Christian

Lakeview Academy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 52-6 victory over Creekside Christian in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

Lakeview Academy opened with a 14-0 advantage over Creekside Christian through the first quarter.

The Lions opened a massive 28-6 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Lakeview Academy breathed fire to a 52-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Jones County crushes Woodland

It was a tough night for Woodland which was overmatched by Jones County in this 48-19 verdict.

Jones County jumped in front of Woodland 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Greyhounds opened a thin 20-6 gap over the Wolfpack at the intermission.

Jones County breathed fire to a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Lake Oconee outlasts George Walton

Lake Oconee pushed past George Walton for a 21-3 win on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

The Titans’ offense darted in front for a 7-3 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Lake Oconee and George Walton were both scoreless.

The Titans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, George Walton and Lake Oconee faced off on Aug. 18, 2023 at George Walton Academy.

Resolve: Jefferson comes from behind to topple Jackson County

Jackson County cut in front to start, but Jefferson answered the challenge to collect a 38-3 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jackson County, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Jefferson through the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons’ offense stormed in front for a 21-3 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Jefferson breathed fire to a 38-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Chattahoochee overcomes Riverwood Intl Charter in seat-squirming affair

Chattahoochee finally found a way to top Riverwood Intl Charter 22-15 during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

Harrison escapes close call with Wheeler

Harrison topped Wheeler 35-34 in a tough tilt on Aug. 23 in Georgia football.

Wheeler showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Harrison as the first quarter ended.

The Hoyas’ offense jumped in front for a 21-20 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Wheeler moved ahead of Harrison 34-28 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Hoyas’ defeat of the Wildcats.

Mt. Paran Christian grinds out close victory over Mount Pisgah Christian

Mt. Paran Christian finally found a way to top Mount Pisgah Christian 17-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

Last season, Mount Pisgah Christian and Mt. Paran Christian faced off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Mt. Paran Christian.

North Cobb takes advantage of early margin to defeat McEachern

An early dose of momentum helped North Cobb to a 45-33 runaway past McEachern during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

North Cobb moved in front of McEachern 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-10 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when McEachern made it 39-26.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

North Cobb Christian barely beats Darlington

North Cobb Christian topped Darlington 14-7 in a tough tilt at Darlington High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave North Cobb Christian a 14-7 lead over Darlington.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Central Gwinnett shuts out Stone Mountain

Defense dominated as Central Gwinnett pitched a 27-0 shutout of Stone Mountain in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

Lee County defeats Hapeville Charter

Lee County handled Hapeville Charter 66-6 in an impressive showing at Lee County High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Lee County pulled in front of Hapeville Charter 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-6 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Lee County jumped to a 63-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Lee County and Hapeville Charter played in a 51-14 game on Aug. 25, 2023.

Walnut Grove dominates Loganville

Walnut Grove handled Loganville 48-19 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Whitefield dominates Mt. Vernon

Whitefield handled Mt. Vernon 35-14 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

Whitefield opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack’s offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the MVPS Mustangs at the intermission.

Whitefield pulled to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitefield and Mt Vernon faced off on Oct. 27, 2023 at Whitefield Academy.

Morgan County thwarts Putnam County’s quest

Morgan County notched a win against Putnam County 42-28 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 23.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the War Eagles.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

Kell allows no points against Alpharetta

Defense dominated as Kell pitched a 57-0 shutout of Alpharetta in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

Kell darted in front of Alpharetta 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Kell pulled to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Pope pushes over Dunwoody

Pope grabbed a 41-27 victory at the expense of Dunwoody in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

The first quarter gave Pope a 13-7 lead over Dunwoody.

The Greyhounds opened a monstrous 41-20 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Greyhounds prevailed.

Sprayberry overcomes Etowah’s lead to earn win

Sprayberry overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-17 win against Etowah in Georgia high school football on Aug. 23.

Etowah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Sprayberry as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles darted a slim margin over the Yellow Jackets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Sprayberry and Etowah locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Walton defeats Lambert

Walton dominated Lambert 41-10 at Walton High on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Walton opened with a 14-3 advantage over Lambert through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened an immense 28-10 gap over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Walton steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Ola dominates Locust Grove in convincing showing

Ola earned a convincing 51-17 win over Locust Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Monroe Area shuts out Cedar Shoals

Defense dominated as Monroe Area pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cedar Shoals in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Monroe Area opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Shoals through the first quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes opened a monstrous 24-0 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Monroe Area and Cedar Shoals were both scoreless.

The Purple Hurricanes held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Monroe Area and Cedar Shoals played in a 41-0 game on Aug. 25, 2023.

Wesleyan barely beats North Hall

Wesleyan posted a narrow 24-21 win over North Hall during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

Wesleyan moved in front of North Hall 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 7-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Blessed Trinity Catholic rides to cruise-control win over Holy Innocents Episcopal

Blessed Trinity Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-7 win over Holy Innocents Episcopal on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Blessed Trinity Catholic pulled ahead of Holy Innocents Episcopal 21-0 as the final quarter started.

The Titans held on with a 24-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

East Coweta slips past Newnan

East Coweta posted a narrow 30-28 win over Newnan for a Georgia high school football victory at East Coweta High on Aug. 23.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Indians and the Cougars battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

East Coweta darted to a 27-14 bulge over Newnan as the fourth quarter began.

The Indians chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Trinity Christian prevails over Riverdale

It was a tough night for Riverdale which was overmatched by Trinity Christian in this 35-14 verdict.

Last season, Trinity Christian and Riverdale squared off on Sept. 15, 2023 at Riverdale High School.

Campbell rally stops South Forsyth

Campbell seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 48-7 over South Forsyth on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

South Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Campbell at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the War Eagles’ expense.

Campbell breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Dutchtown comes up short in matchup with South Gwinnett

South Gwinnett collected a solid win over Dutchtown in a 24-14 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Collins Hill barely beats Woodward Academy

Collins Hill posted a narrow 21-14 win over Woodward Academy in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 23.

Temple prevails over Clarkston

Temple recorded a big victory over Clarkston 62-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Tucker defense stifles Chamblee Charter

A suffocating defense helped Tucker handle Chamblee Charter 33-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Chamblee Charter High on Aug. 23.

The first quarter gave Tucker a 6-0 lead over Chamblee Charter.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 19-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Tucker jumped to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last time Tucker and Chamblee Charter played in a 40-14 game on Oct. 6, 2023.

Sandy Creek tacks win on Mcintosh

Sandy Creek dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-22 win over Mcintosh in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

Lowndes allows no points against Mt. Zion

Lowndes’ defense throttled Mt. Zion, resulting in a 62-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Aug. 23.

Valdosta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Mundy’s Mill

Valdosta broke to an early lead and topped Mundy’s Mill 55-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

The first quarter gave Valdosta a 27-0 lead over Mundy’s Mill.

The Wildcats opened an enormous 48-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Wildcats 15-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Villa Rica allows no points against Northgate

A suffocating defense helped Villa Rica handle Northgate 31-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

The Wildcats fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Villa Rica stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Wildcats and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Last time Villa Rica and Northgate played in a 24-23 game on Sept. 1, 2023.

Warner Robins scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Fayette County

An early dose of momentum helped Warner Robins to a 42-7 runaway past Fayette County on Aug. 23 in Georgia football action.

Warren County slips past Social Circle

Warren County finally found a way to top Social Circle 20-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 23.

The scoreboard showed the Redskins with a 14-8 lead over the Devils heading into the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

It took a 12-3 rally, but the Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

