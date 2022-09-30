Forest Park escapes close call with Conyers Rockdale County

Forest Park topped Conyers Rockdale County 10-7 in a tough tilt on September 29 in Georgia football.
The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on September 16, Forest Park squared off with Jonesboro in a football game . Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.