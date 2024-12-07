The 2024 Georgia high school football state championship matchups are set, with games being played Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The flag football state championships will are also scheduled to be played in that time frame, but the field will not be set until Dec. 12.
Live scores from the state championships will be available on the AJC football scoreboard and the AJC flag football scoreboard.
Tickets for the games can be purchased on Go Fan and the games will be available via livestream on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Monday, Dec. 16
Noon: Flag Division 1
Teams TBD
2 p.m.: Flag Division II
Teams TBD
4 p.m.: Class A-Division II
Bowdon vs. Brooks County
7 p.m.: Class 4A
Marist vs. North Oconee
Tuesday, Dec. 17
11 a.m.: Flag Division 3
Teams TBD
1 p.m.: Class A-Division I
Appling County vs. Northeast-Macon
4 p.m.: Class 2A
Burke County vs. Carver-Columbus
7 p.m.: Class 5A
Hughes vs. Milton
Wednesday, Dec. 18
11 a.m.: Flag Division 4
Teams TBD
1 p.m.: Class Private A-3A
Hebron Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian
4 p.m.: Class 3A
Calhoun vs. Jefferson
7 p.m.: Class 6A
Carrollton vs. Grayson