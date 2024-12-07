High School Sports
The GHSA logo is shown at midfield during a break in the action of the Class 3A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December. 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

24 minutes ago

The 2024 Georgia high school football state championship matchups are set, with games being played Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The flag football state championships will are also scheduled to be played in that time frame, but the field will not be set until Dec. 12.

Live scores from the state championships will be available on the AJC football scoreboard and the AJC flag football scoreboard.

Tickets for the games can be purchased on Go Fan and the games will be available via livestream on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Monday, Dec. 16

Noon: Flag Division 1

Teams TBD

2 p.m.: Flag Division II

Teams TBD

4 p.m.: Class A-Division II

Bowdon vs. Brooks County

7 p.m.: Class 4A

Marist vs. North Oconee

Tuesday, Dec. 17

11 a.m.: Flag Division 3

Teams TBD

1 p.m.: Class A-Division I

Appling County vs. Northeast-Macon

4 p.m.: Class 2A

Burke County vs. Carver-Columbus

7 p.m.: Class 5A

Hughes vs. Milton

Wednesday, Dec. 18

11 a.m.: Flag Division 4

Teams TBD

1 p.m.: Class Private A-3A

Hebron Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian

4 p.m.: Class 3A

Calhoun vs. Jefferson

7 p.m.: Class 6A

Carrollton vs. Grayson

Carrollton’s Kimauri Farmer (left) readies for a collision against Buford in a 6A semifinal in Buford on Friday night. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Quarterback Julian Lewis of Carrollton, makes a throw. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Quarterback Dayton Raiola of Buford makes a throw. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton’s Peyton Zachary runs the ball. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
The teams line up during the Buford vs. Carrollton semifinal. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton's Kimauri Farmer squeezes past the Buford defense. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford's Justin Baker carries the ball. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford wide receiver Jordan Allen goes all out but can not make the catch. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton’s Kimauri Farmer is tackled by Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford’s Jordan Allen runs against Carrollton. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford's Ethan Ervin is tackled. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford tight end Hayden Bradley goes up for a catch. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Buford's Ethan Ervin gains yards against Carrollton. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton’s Peyton Zachary looks for open field. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton enters the field to face Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Carrollton’s Kimauri Farmer (left) readies for a collision against Buford in a 6A semifinal in Buford on Friday night. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

