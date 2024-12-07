The 2024 Georgia high school football state championship matchups are set, with games being played Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The flag football state championships will are also scheduled to be played in that time frame, but the field will not be set until Dec. 12.

Live scores from the state championships will be available on the AJC football scoreboard and the AJC flag football scoreboard.

Tickets for the games can be purchased on Go Fan and the games will be available via livestream on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Monday, Dec. 16

Noon: Flag Division 1

Teams TBD

2 p.m.: Flag Division II

Teams TBD

4 p.m.: Class A-Division II

Bowdon vs. Brooks County

7 p.m.: Class 4A

Marist vs. North Oconee

Tuesday, Dec. 17

11 a.m.: Flag Division 3

Teams TBD

1 p.m.: Class A-Division I

Appling County vs. Northeast-Macon

4 p.m.: Class 2A

Burke County vs. Carver-Columbus

7 p.m.: Class 5A

Hughes vs. Milton

Wednesday, Dec. 18

11 a.m.: Flag Division 4

Teams TBD

1 p.m.: Class Private A-3A

Hebron Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian

4 p.m.: Class 3A

Calhoun vs. Jefferson

7 p.m.: Class 6A

Carrollton vs. Grayson