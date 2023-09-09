Canton Sequoyah squeezes past Canton Cherokee

Canton Sequoyah topped Canton Cherokee 14-13 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over the Chiefs at the end of the second quarter.

Canton Cherokee enjoyed a 13-7 lead over Canton Sequoyah to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Chiefs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-13 scoring margin.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Canton Cherokee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton Cherokee High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Rabun Gap and Canton Cherokee took on Woodstock Etowah on Aug. 25 at Canton Cherokee High School.

