Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian posts win at Decatur’s expense

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian eventually beat Decatur 31-17 for a Georgia high school football victory at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian High on Sept. 8.

The last time Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian and Decatur played in a 36-9 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian faced off against Atlanta Lovett and Decatur took on Peachtree Corners Wesleyan on Aug. 25 at Decatur High School.

