Xande Silva wants to prove himself with Atlanta United

Xande Silva said he wants to prove his abilities with Atlanta United.

Proving his abilities is something that he hasn’t had a chance to do too often during his young career.

Silva, signed on loan with a purchase to buy from Dijon in France’s Ligue 2, once was one of Portugal’s promising young players. He signed with West Ham but made only two appearances. He was sent on loan to Aris in Greece before he was moved to Nottingham Forest in England’s second division, the Championship. He joined Dijon on a free transfer.

In his career, the 26-year-old has scored 25 goals with nine assists in 172 appearances. He said he has learned that working hard in every training session is very important.

“Doesn’t matter if you are there, you’ve got to work,” he said. “It’s not because you are there. There’s a lot of players around you. You need to prove yourself. You always can do better.”

That resilience, combined with his experience playing in different leagues in Portugal, England, Greece and France, is among the reasons that Atlanta United was interested in signing him, club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Thursday.

“He’s got a little chip on his shoulder that I think he wants to prove something,” Bocanegra said.

Silva said he knew of Atlanta United, but wasn’t able to watch many games when he was in France. The same is true of two of the team’s other new signings, Jamal Thiare and Tristan Muyumba. They each played for different clubs in Ligue 2. Silva said they are getting to know each other now.

Silva said many players in Europe want to play in MLS, and not just because Lionel Messi now plays for Miami, though Silva did mention Messi joining was important. He said players in France follow MLS more closely than they did when he played in England.

Silva said he can play on either wing or as a striker, but that he prefers to play as a left wing.

“I’m going to bring all my qualities,” he said. “I’m going to work every day and try to do my best.”

