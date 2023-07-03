What we learned from Atlanta United’s best game of season

Considering the quality of the opponent and the team’s recent play, Atlanta United’s 2-0 win against Philadelphia on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may have been its best performance this season.

Philadelphia played for the MLS Cup last season and has a pressing, physical style that has caused Atlanta United problem this season, notably in its 4-0 loss at Red Bulls in its previous match.

The goals were scored by Thiago Almada, who hit yet another world-class goal from outside the 18-yard box in the first half, and Brooks Lennon, whose shot was taken from just a few yards from goal in the second half.

The defense, for the first time this season featuring three centerbacks, held the Union to one shot on goal in earning its fifth shutout.

“I’m very happy, yes,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “The tactical game plan that the coaches came up with I think was very good. Again, for me, its about the players because its not easy coming back from a 4-0 and a very poor performance and kind of a tough week. How we responded to that and the way they responded is what tells me that the players are fully committed. Now the challenge is to maintain that game after game. Try to maintain that standard.”

Here are more things learned:

Giakoumakis update. The team didn’t yet have an update on the hamstring injury suffered by Giorgos Giakoumakis. The striker left the match in the first half with a non-contact injury. It was the third hamstring injury he has suffered this season. The first two were to the left hamstring.

Pineda said after the game that the team hoped to get the injury scanned for a diagnoses Sunday night or Monday.

Giakoumakis is Atlanta United’s leading scorer with 10 goals.

If he can’t play in the next match at Montreal, either Miguel Berry or Erik Lopez will likely start. Berry stepped in when Giakoumakis couldn’t play earlier this season.

Berry has seven starts and 19 appearances this season. He has one goal and earned his first assist on Lennon’s goal.

“Every game is different,” he said. “And, it’s more and more chemistry with the guys.”

Almada’s back. Pineda said on Friday that the team was working on ways to get Almada more involved. With teams crowding the middle of the pitch in the past few games, Almada had just one goal and one assist in his past five matches.

The low point was no shots and no chances created in the 4-0 loss at Red Bulls.

In addition to his well-taken goal, Almada created five chances against Philadelphia. He assisted on Lennon’s goal, giving him a league-leading 10 this season. He took four shots, putting two on goal.

“I think the team is always trying to get me the ball to be able to go forward and create goal scoring chances but lately it hadn’t been going well and I didn’t have good performances but today it went well and we showed what we are,” he said.

Transfer windows have opened for some leagues in Europe. Almada said his agent hasn’t informed him of any offers and that his focus remains on Atlanta United.

Lennon’s motivation. Playing as a wingback, Lennon was indefatigable on the right wing. He took three shots, putting two on goal, and created three chances to increase his season total to 32, second-most on the team.

He said his motivation is to make it back to the U.S. men’s national team.

“I am not there, so what do I have to do to get there?” he said. “Improve in all areas of my game so that they give me an opportunity and a chance. I am working every single day, both on and off the field, trying to improve myself by watching film and going over my weaknesses to try to improve those so that I can be in that squad.”

Pineda said that Lennon watches hours of film each week with assistant coaches Eugenio Villazon and Diego de la Torre to improve his defensive positioning and one-on-one defending, which Pineda said has been a focus. Pineda said his improvement has been massive.

“The way he’s been improving this week is fantastic to me,” Pineda said. “A lot of that is his humility to understand what he has to improve and then we know what he can provide offensively.”

Focus, focus, focus. Atlanta United didn’t make any of the obvious errors that have resulted in goals allowed. The only clear error came in the first half when the Union had a player unmarked on the back post. The cross wasn’t hit.

With Atlanta United defenders throwing their bodies in front of crosses and shots (nine were blocked), the Union put just one shot on goal.

“Just be focused and defend the goal for 90-plus minutes, which is not easy to do and you’re almost never going to do it, just try to escape to those moments,” Berry said. “I think we did a great job tonight.”

Formation change. Atlanta United’s switch from two centerbacks to three was partially to help a beleaguered defense and partially to deal with Philadelphia’s two strikers.

The 5-2-3-1, or 5-3-2-1 is one that the team used in 2021 when Pineda was hired, and again last season when injuries turned the lineup choices into more of a task who was still healthy. The team used it some during this preseason before it went with its 4-2-3-1.

Pineda said the switch didn’t affect the game model. He was impressed by how the players adjusted to tweaks Philadelphia attempted during the game.

“It was a great performance,” he said. “I just told them that individually and collectively, it was fantastic. I think everyone had an outstanding game and that’s what we need, that’s the standard.”

