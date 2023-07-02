Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis leaves match with non-contact injury

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis suffered a non-contact injury and was subbed out of the first half of Sunday’s MLS match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He was trying to run underneath a pass toward goal, but pulled up and appeared to reach for his right hamstring.

Giakoumakis stood with his head in his hands for several seconds before lying down on the turf. He walked slowly off the field, acknowledging the crowd as he left. He was substituted for Miguel Berry in the 30th minute with Atlanta United leading 1-0.

Giakoumakis is Atlanta United’s leading scorer with 10 goals. He leads MLS in goals per 90 with 0.97. He was recently named as an MLS All-Star, joining Thiago Almada as the Five Stripes’ representatives.

This is not Giakoumakis’ first injury this season. He suffered strains of his left hamstring in consecutive games in April, missing two games. He quickly returned to form once he returned, scoring in his second appearance off the bench.

Atlanta United has two road games, at Montreal and at New England, in the next 10 days. The All-Star game is scheduled to be played July 19 in Washington, D.C.

