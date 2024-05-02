Two of Atlanta United’s starters in line for some time off during the season

Physically, Pineda said Almada is a machine. He ranks fifth on the club in minutes (720) played this season despite missing a game. Almada ranked second on the team in minutes (2,730) last season. Almada then joined Argentina for its Olympic qualifying matches.

He has worried if mentally Almada might be tired.

Almada has two goals and one assist in eight appearances. Pineda said he doesn’t think Almada is frustrated by a drop in production compared with last season, when he had four goals and seven assists through Atlanta United’s first nine matches. Almada played in seven of those matches. Pineda said Almada is putting in good passes and creating opportunities.

“I can see a kid that is motivated and willing to do all the right things,” Pineda said.

Injury updates. Centerback Derrick Williams and striker Jamal Thiare likely will miss Saturday’s match, Pineda said.

Thiare worked out with a trainer before the team’s session Friday. He sustained a concussion April 6 against NYCFC. Williams is working his way back from a calf injury sustained in that game against NYCFC.

Winger Xande Silva participated in the team’s session Thursday. Centerback Stian Gregersen continued to participate in the team sessions. Gregersen made the roster for the match Saturday at Chicago, but didn’t play. Pineda said Gregersen is close to 100%.

Centerback Noah Cobb was supposed to start against Chicago, but was a late scratch because of an unspecified illness. He had to be subbed out at halftime two matches ago because of a migraine. Pineda said that Cobb not being able to play or compete for 90 minutes in the past two matches won’t affect whether he starts against Minnesota.

“It’s not his fault,” Pineda said. “It’s just unlucky for the kid. But that doesn’t erase all the good actions he has had on the field.”

Busy month. Saturday’s match will be the first of at least seven the team will play in May. That includes six league matches and at least one in the U.S. Open Cup, when Atlanta United will host Charlotte on Tuesday at Kennesaw State.

“We just got our calendar set yesterday,” Wiley said. “Not too many days off. But we’ve just got to, I think it starts off with winning this weekend and getting the momentum going.”

If Atlanta United defeats Charlotte, the next round in the tournament is scheduled to be played May 21-22.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.