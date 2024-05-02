Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Minnesota; Kelley O’Hara retires

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against Minnesota on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Tyler Wolff and Caleb Wiley.

You’ll also hear from Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and new Director of Methodology Javier Perez about his plans to help Atlanta United 2 and the academy develop players for their professional careers.

In a bonus, you’ll hear from Peachtree City’s Kelley O’Hara, who announced Thursday that she will retire at end of the NWSL season.