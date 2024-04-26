Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Chicago

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) reacts after scoring his team’s first goal during the first half against the Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) reacts after scoring his team’s first goal during the first half against the Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
7 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match at Chicago on Saturday at Soldier Field. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Luis Abram, Jay Fortune and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

ExploreInfo to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters
14m ago

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta
2h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: AP

Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago
Atlanta United starting to “break some eggs” with intense film review
Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis has decisions to make about Greece
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
2h ago
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said