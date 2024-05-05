Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Minnesota United 2, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz #6 dribbles during the first half of the match against Minnesota United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 4, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz #6 dribbles during the first half of the match against Minnesota United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 4, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
15 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The defeat stretched Atlanta United’s winless streak to five.

In this episode, you’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Tristan Muyumba and Brooks Lennon.

Roberson also answers your many questions about the MLS team.

The AJC also wrote a story in Spanish from last night’s match. It can be found here.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 vs. Charlotte Independence in U.S. Open Cup, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

