Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

Atlanta United away record: 0-2-1

Chicago goals for/against: 11/18

Chicago expected goals for/against: 11.2/15.6

Atlanta United goals for/against: 13/9

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 13.1/11.5

Atlanta United all-time vs Chicago: 8-5-2, 1-4-2 away

Chicago key players

Brian Gutierrez: Three goals, one assist

Fabian Herbers: Two goals, two assists

Xherdan Shaqiri: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals

Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of April 25)

Atlanta United

Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Xande Silva (adductor) and Derrick Williams (calf).

Chicago

None reported.

What was said

“I don’t know if it’s frustration, but it hurts because we lost five points at home. So but I don’t view it as frustration.” – Luis Abram

“Individual mistakes are going to happen. And I think the biggest thing is, when they do, what the reaction of the team is to try and help recover the ball.” – Jay Fortune

“Football is not sensitivity. Football is tough. And mentally you have to be strong.” – Giakoumakis

“When we do the film review, that’s when we address certain things. I was, maybe, a bit more (emotional) than normal. But I think the whole coaching staff is, or tries to be, very clear on the demands of the team. We want to have clarity in most of the actions, whether we’re attacking or defending, there’s clarity on what we are trying to do. And then we just put those demands on the players. I think it was needed when you lose five points out of six, you need to address a few things.” – Gonzalo Pineda

Storyline

Mistakes. Reading the above quotes, it’s clear that the individual mistakes that cost the team two points against Philadelphia and three against Cincinnati are taking some kind of toll. Chicago is a team that Atlanta United should beat, no matter where it is played … unless Atlanta United gives them opportunities.

Officiating crew

REF: Filip Dujic

AR1: Jeffrey Swartzel

AR2: Justin Howard

4TH: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.