Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

Atlanta United (3-3-2) will play Chicago (2-4-3) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. The game will be televised by AppleTV. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Chicago manager: Frank Klopas
Chicago home record: 2-2-0
Atlanta United away record: 0-2-1
Chicago goals for/against: 11/18
Chicago expected goals for/against: 11.2/15.6
Atlanta United goals for/against: 13/9
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 13.1/11.5
Atlanta United all-time vs Chicago: 8-5-2, 1-4-2 away
Chicago key players
Brian Gutierrez: Three goals, one assist
Fabian Herbers: Two goals, two assists
Xherdan Shaqiri: Two goals, two assists
Atlanta United key players
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals
Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Four assists
Injury reports (as of April 25)
Atlanta United
Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Xande Silva (adductor) and Derrick Williams (calf).
Chicago
None reported.
What was said
“I don’t know if it’s frustration, but it hurts because we lost five points at home. So but I don’t view it as frustration.” – Luis Abram
“Individual mistakes are going to happen. And I think the biggest thing is, when they do, what the reaction of the team is to try and help recover the ball.” – Jay Fortune
“Football is not sensitivity. Football is tough. And mentally you have to be strong.” – Giakoumakis
“When we do the film review, that’s when we address certain things. I was, maybe, a bit more (emotional) than normal. But I think the whole coaching staff is, or tries to be, very clear on the demands of the team. We want to have clarity in most of the actions, whether we’re attacking or defending, there’s clarity on what we are trying to do. And then we just put those demands on the players. I think it was needed when you lose five points out of six, you need to address a few things.” – Gonzalo Pineda
Storyline
Mistakes. Reading the above quotes, it’s clear that the individual mistakes that cost the team two points against Philadelphia and three against Cincinnati are taking some kind of toll. Chicago is a team that Atlanta United should beat, no matter where it is played … unless Atlanta United gives them opportunities.
Officiating crew
REF: Filip Dujic
AR1: Jeffrey Swartzel
AR2: Justin Howard
4TH: Brandon Stevis
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Centerback Noah Cobb
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC